© preh Electronics Production | January 30, 2018
ePower is now in the hand of Preh
Bavarian automotive supplier Preh GmbH says that the previously announced acquisition of ePower has legally become effective.
The Sweden-based development specialist ePower, which was previously a business unit of Kongsberg Automotive ASA, Kongsberg/Norway, is now part of Preh GmbH’s E-Mobility business unit under the name Preh Sweden AB.
The automotive supplier, which belongs to the Chinese Joyson Group, has pooled its expertise in the area of electromobility in this business segment. ePower specialises in on-board chargers used as AC, DC, or inverter converters in the powertrain of electric and hybrid vehicles. In this market segment, Preh specialised in battery management products in particular.
“The acquisition means a targeted strengthening of our e-mobility activities”, Christoph Hummel, President and CEO of Preh GmbH, says in a press release. “With regard to our development expertise, we are now broader and even better prepared for the growth in the market for electromobility.”
Preh's new Swedish unit currently has over 20 employees and two development sites in Gothenburg and Mullsjö in Sweden. In addition, the specialist draws on a network of around 50 engineering consultants, who operate from both Sweden and India. Lennart Garpenstedt, who was also responsible for ePower at Kongsberg Automotive, has assumed the management of the newly founded Preh Sweden AB. ePower customers include Volvo and Lynk & Co.
