© Panasonic

Panasonic starts mass production of telematics control unit

Panasonic Corporation says it has started mass production of telematics control unit (TCU) from December 2017, a new product jointly developed with Ficosa International S.A., a tier-one supplier of automotive parts and systems in Spain.

This is Panasonic's first TCU and second product following the jointly developed electronic rear-view mirrors, which started shipment from last September.

Panasonic has developed the TCU, which integrates Ficosa's automotive antenna technology and Panasonic's wireless communication technology, and a cloud server that interfaces with the TCU. This TCU has been applied to Honda vehicles in Thailand as accessary parts since the beginning of January 2018.



The TCU can send the vehicle's position and status information to the cloud server using an integrated GPS receiver. With this TCU, the vehicle is able to make an emergency call during an accident, track a stolen vehicle, and record diagnostic codes for service stations. It can also be ready for telematics services via a smartphone.



Panasonic and Ficosa will continue to step up their collaboration to expand the lineups and sales of jointly developed products for automakers.