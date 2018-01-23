© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 23, 2018
LAPP acquires SKS Automaatio and SKS Connecto
At the end of 2017, the German Lapp Group has acquired SKS Automaatio (Finland) and SKS Connecto (Poland), two companies specialising in cable harness manufacturing and automation.
“Automation and cable harnessing are important parts of our Strategy 2020. With SKS Automaatio und SKS Connecto as leading companies in those fields, we strengthen our position in automation and solutions for the benefit of Lapp and SKS customers”, said Matthias Lapp, CEO of the Lapp region of Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America (LA EMEA).
Lapp Group and SKS Group have been partners for over 50 years. “We share the same culture and management philosophy. I really would like to thank the owner families of SKS Group for our trustful cooperation and I am looking forward to our future”, continues Andreas Lapp, Chairman of the Board of Lapp Holding.
