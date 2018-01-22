© HIPA - Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Electronics Production | January 22, 2018
German medical company expands in Hungary
German medical and pharmaceutical device company, B. Braun Medical, is expanding its Hungarian operations, which will create over 400 new jobs.
The EUR 100 million investment, in collaboration with the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency (HIPA), will create 407 new jobs. When the investment project is complete, B. Braun’s facility in Gyöngyös will have doubled its manufacturing capacity for medical devices.
65 million medical devices currently leave the factory every year, but the number of manufactured products will rise to 120 million annually following the planned investment, a press release from HIPA states.
Since being established in 1991, the B. Braun’s medical device factory in Gyöngyös has continuously expanded in terms of size, number of employees and the technologies used. The plant doubled in size from 2011 to 2013, and in 2015 injection moulding technology was installed. The facility currently employs 1’000 people, making it one of the largest employers in the area.
