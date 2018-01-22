© andreypopov dreamstime.com

LTTS wins $50 million avionics contract

L&T Technology Services Limited, an established global pure-play engineering R&D services company, has won a project worth $50 million spanning over five years from an aerospace electronic systems manufacturer.

The award follows a validation process for the coveted engagement. L&T Technology Services emerged as the winner to be the strategic supplier for the client’s ER&D pursuits.



“The need for compelling user experience is of utmost importance like never before and aerospace customers are looking for end to end engineering partners for their new age aviation initiatives. This partnership with LTTS will help bring in our proven expertise in advanced data analytics and avionic simulations to drive product improvements across their product lines,” said Amit Chadha, President, Sales & Business Development and Whole-Time Director at LTTS.



The project with LTTS will result in transformation of the customer’s operations into a managed services model. This model will encapsulate support to both existing products and also for work related to next generation in-flight system.