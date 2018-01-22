© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 22, 2018
Pulse Electronics acquires Egston Holding GmbH
Pulse Electronics has acquired Austrian-based, Egston Holdings, a cable assembly provider to the electric vehicles (EV), automotive, industrial, and power magnetics markets.
Egston operated six facilities in Austria, Czech, China and India, the company has about 1’400 employees globally and recorded revenues of approximately USD 87 million in 2017.
“The acquisition of Egston, a leader in inductive components and cable systems for the electronics, power distribution, automotive and construction vehicle markets, expands Pulse’s high technology product offering in the growth markets we already serve,” said Mark Twaalfhoven, CEO of Pulse Electronics. “We welcome Egston’s talented organization to Pulse and look forward to working together with them to expand Pulse’s impressive growth and operating performance.”
Egston will operate as an independent business unit of Pulse, known as Egston a Pulse Electronics Company. Egston CEO Frank Wolfinger will continue to lead the unit as General Manager. Pulse will maintain the Egston brand and continue manufacturing its entire product line in order to continue to serve its existing customers.
“We are very excited to join the Pulse Electronics family and look forward to growing our global footprint, which will allow us to better serve our loyal customers while leveraging new market channels and complementary products offerings,” said Mr. Wolfinger. “We are confident that this transaction will act as a springboard to continue the strong growth of Egston a Pulse Electronics Company.”
“I am happy to see Egston becoming a part of Pulse Electronics,” said Walter Wunderer, owner of Egston Group. “Pulse has the financial means to further support the growth of Egston and its integration into Pulse will help to further enhance the development of Egston a Pulse Electronics Company.”
“The acquisition of Egston, a leader in inductive components and cable systems for the electronics, power distribution, automotive and construction vehicle markets, expands Pulse’s high technology product offering in the growth markets we already serve,” said Mark Twaalfhoven, CEO of Pulse Electronics. “We welcome Egston’s talented organization to Pulse and look forward to working together with them to expand Pulse’s impressive growth and operating performance.”
Egston will operate as an independent business unit of Pulse, known as Egston a Pulse Electronics Company. Egston CEO Frank Wolfinger will continue to lead the unit as General Manager. Pulse will maintain the Egston brand and continue manufacturing its entire product line in order to continue to serve its existing customers.
“We are very excited to join the Pulse Electronics family and look forward to growing our global footprint, which will allow us to better serve our loyal customers while leveraging new market channels and complementary products offerings,” said Mr. Wolfinger. “We are confident that this transaction will act as a springboard to continue the strong growth of Egston a Pulse Electronics Company.”
“I am happy to see Egston becoming a part of Pulse Electronics,” said Walter Wunderer, owner of Egston Group. “Pulse has the financial means to further support the growth of Egston and its integration into Pulse will help to further enhance the development of Egston a Pulse Electronics Company.”
Flexenclosure to bring high speed Internet Vanua Levu, Fiji As part of the Fijian Government’s commitment to make high speed Internet...
Invisio awarded Danish defence contract Invisio has signed a framework agreement with the Danish Defence Acquisition and...
Allied Motion acquires Maval's OE steering business Allied Motion Technologies, a designer and manufacturer of motion control products, has...
Pulse Electronics acquires Egston Holding GmbH Pulse Electronics has acquired Austrian-based, Egston Holdings, a cable assembly provider to the...
Terma to equip U.S. Air Force with 3D-audio Terma North America Inc. has been awarded a USD 44.3 million contract to equip U.S. Air...
HMS opens office in Singapore Swedish HMS Industrial Networks is opening a new sales and support office in Singapore...
Kongsberg and Patria enter into agreement on Missile Systems Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace and Patria have entered into an agreement to...
Aspocomp: ‘Growth falls slightly below earlier estimate’ The Finnish PCB manufacturer says that preliminary information on the development...
Research institute purchases Nano Dimension's 3D printer Additive electronics technology provider, Nano Dimension, says that a research institute from...
Australian EMS provider to double production Adelaide-based Entech Electronics will double its local production capacity with the...
Kongsberg Maritime and Norautron extend partnership Kongsberg Maritime has renewed its supplier agreement with electronics manufacturer...
Yaskawa inaugurates extension in Allershausen Japanese robotics company, Yaskawa, has added a 5’000 square metre building extension...
Hanza expands in Sweden – acquires Wermland Mechanics Swedish manufacturer Hanza Holding has signed an agreement to acquire Wermland...
Apple accelerates US investment and job creation The Cupertino company has announced a new set of investments targeted at...
Saab inaugurates new development centre in Finland Swedish defence and security company Saab is expanding its activities in Finland having...
Mazda & Toyota to invest $1.6 billion in new US manufacturing plant The joint venture will result in a new U.S. auto manufacturing plant in Alabama which will employ up to 4’000 people.
NIBE acquires 60% of the shares of Ohio-based BriskHeat NIBE has reached an agreement to acquire 60% of the outstanding shares in BriskHeat...
OSI Systems signs two-year contract OSI Systems' Security division has, as a follow on to its existing contract, signed a new...
Continental supplies the heart of the electrical system in the Audi A8 When coasting to a halt at a red light, the engine in the new Audi A8 shuts down at 22 km/h –...
Fingerprints & Gentex to bring iris authentication to cars Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, and Gentex, a player in digital vision and...
Nexans acquires Danish cable company French cable company, Nexans, announces that the company is acquiring BE CableCon in a...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments