Hungarian EMS provider expands with new production hall

EMS provider Videoton is expanding with a HUF 5 billion (EUR 16.18 million), 20’000 square metre production hall in Székesfehérvár in central Hungary.

According to an article in The Budapest Business Journal, the company will invest another HUF 2 – 2.5 billion (EUR 6.47 – 8.09 million) on technological developments at the new unit.



The new building is expected to be completed by the end of the year and will include some 8’500 square metre of production space, about 4’500 square metre of warehouse apace. The company also expects to increase its headcount by 2019, the company told the paper.