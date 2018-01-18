© Norautron Electronics Production | January 18, 2018
Kongsberg Maritime and Norautron extend partnership
Kongsberg Maritime has renewed its supplier agreement with electronics manufacturer and technical services provider Norautron for the next three years, with a further two year option.
The deal, with a potential value up to NOK 1 billion (about EUR 104 million), builds on almost 30 years of existing co-operation and will support Kongsberg to continue development of new marine technology.
Delivered through a network of technical and manufacturing facilities in Norway, Sweden, Poland and China, Norautron’s prototyping, industrialisation and manufacturing services are important to Kongsberg's ability to design, build and test new technology,
￼￼“We are very pleased that Norautron has once again proven to be competitive in this global tender. Norautron combines local presence with a global supply chain set-up that suits our operational set-up. We look forward to the continued collaboration and the value it will bring to our customers and end-users,” said Frode Kaland, EVP Global Supply Chain, Kongsberg Maritime.
“Norautron is very satisfied with the trust KONGSBERG has given us. Kongsberg Maritime is a demanding customer with world leading technology and products that require world class suppliers. We are proud to continue our working relationship, and look forward to being part of KONGSBERG’s future success,” says Øyvind Sedivy, President & CEO Norautron.
Delivered through a network of technical and manufacturing facilities in Norway, Sweden, Poland and China, Norautron’s prototyping, industrialisation and manufacturing services are important to Kongsberg's ability to design, build and test new technology,
￼￼“We are very pleased that Norautron has once again proven to be competitive in this global tender. Norautron combines local presence with a global supply chain set-up that suits our operational set-up. We look forward to the continued collaboration and the value it will bring to our customers and end-users,” said Frode Kaland, EVP Global Supply Chain, Kongsberg Maritime.
“Norautron is very satisfied with the trust KONGSBERG has given us. Kongsberg Maritime is a demanding customer with world leading technology and products that require world class suppliers. We are proud to continue our working relationship, and look forward to being part of KONGSBERG’s future success,” says Øyvind Sedivy, President & CEO Norautron.
Kongsberg Maritime and Norautron extend partnership Kongsberg Maritime has renewed its supplier agreement with electronics manufacturer...
Yaskawa inaugurates extension in Allershausen Japanese robotics company, Yaskawa, has added a 5’000 square metre building extension...
Hanza expands in Sweden – acquires Wermland Mechanics Swedish manufacturer Hanza Holding has signed an agreement to acquire Wermland...
Apple accelerates US investment and job creation The Cupertino company has announced a new set of investments targeted at...
Saab inaugurates new development centre in Finland Swedish defence and security company Saab is expanding its activities in Finland having...
Mazda & Toyota to invest $1.6 billion in new US manufacturing plant The joint venture will result in a new U.S. auto manufacturing plant in Alabama which will employ up to 4’000 people.
NIBE acquires 60% of the shares of Ohio-based BriskHeat NIBE has reached an agreement to acquire 60% of the outstanding shares in BriskHeat...
OSI Systems signs two-year contract OSI Systems' Security division has, as a follow on to its existing contract, signed a new...
Continental supplies the heart of the electrical system in the Audi A8 When coasting to a halt at a red light, the engine in the new Audi A8 shuts down at 22 km/h –...
Fingerprints & Gentex to bring iris authentication to cars Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, and Gentex, a player in digital vision and...
Nexans acquires Danish cable company French cable company, Nexans, announces that the company is acquiring BE CableCon in a...
Camtek starts 2018 with highest ever backlog Camtek Ltd. has received multiple orders, most of them for multiple systems, totalling...
Comtech receives $1.7 million contract Comtech Telecommunications says that during its second quarter of fiscal 2018, its...
Jaguar Land Rover to open R&D centre in Ireland Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed plans to open a software engineering centre and...
ODU’s investments payed off – further expansions on the horizon German connector specialist, ODU, starts 2018 with on steady ground. During the...
UQM receives follow-on order from DANNAR UQM Technologies, says it has received a follow-on order from Indiana-based off-road electric...
Cicor’s sales increased 14% in 2017 Swiss EMS provider, Cicor, has released its preliminary order intake and sales figures for the...
Samsung kicks off US production of home appliances Samsung has officially started commercial production at its first U.S. based home appliance...
Jabil expands and relocates in Penang EMS provider Jabil says it's expanding and relocating its Global Business Centre (GBC) in Penang, Malaysia. The company will relocate from Penang’s Bayan Lepas Industrial Park to GBS@Mayang in order to accommodate future...
Fiat Chrysler to invest $1 billion in Michigan – adding 2’500 jobs Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is planning to invest more than USD 1 billion to modernise its Warren Truck Assembly Plant to produce the next-gen Ram heavy duty truck.
Cypress Industries acquires Concurrent Manufacturing Solutions Texas-based contract manufacturer Cypress Industries ended 2017 by acquiring...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments