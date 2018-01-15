© ODU Electronics Production | January 15, 2018
ODU’s investments payed off – further expansions on the horizon
German connector specialist, ODU, starts 2018 with on steady ground. During the previous year the company generated a global turnover of about EUR 170 million – and the company plans to keep up the momentum.
ODU finds itself in an excellent situation after achieving its goals. In 2017, the company invested heavily in its various sites. A new assembly hall was put into operation in Mühldorf and a complete new assembly line was installed at ODU’s Mexican site to meet the growing demand for high performance connectors for eMobility applications. Another construction project is already underway in Mühldorf: Both the turning shop and the office space are being extended.
“And we plan on continuing in the same direction this year, too. We’ll be working hard to introduce new, innovative connector systems to the market and to serve our customers in the best possible manner,” Dr.-Ing. Kurt Woelfl, Managing Director of the ODU group, said in a press release.
He continues saying that the company also expects its workforce to keep growing in 2018 as well.
The company is currently training some 110 young apprentices in Mühldorf. The apprenticeships are tailored to the company’s requirements and are also being introduced at ODU’s production sites in Romania and China.
Construction of a new production facility at ODU’s Romanian site in Sibiu started in the previous quarter. Up until now, ODU’s Sibiu production has been housed in two separate buildings in downtown Sibiu. The new building will bring the entire production under one roof.
The company also says that it has plans on expanding its production facilities in Asia in the near future.
