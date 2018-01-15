© Jabil

Jabil expands and relocates in Penang

EMS provider Jabil says it's expanding and relocating its Global Business Centre (GBC) in Penang, Malaysia. The company will relocate from Penang’s Bayan Lepas Industrial Park to GBS@Mayang in order to accommodate future growth and capabilities improvement plans

Occupying two floors at over 72'700 square feet (6'750 square metres), the GBC will be the major tenant at GBS@Mayang. The relocation will allow for future headcount expansion to 1'000 executives, and support Jabil’s capabilities enhancement plans to move into higher value work. These include the introduction of Robotic Process Automation which will eliminate standard and repetitive work processes, and Jabil’s Intelligent Digital Supply Chain (IDSC) solutions.



“Our shared services operations form the backbone of our global operations and are integral to Jabil’s continued success. The expansion of the GBC supports Jabil’s growth strategy in leveraging the skilled talent pool and resources available in Penang, and also reaffirms our continued commitment to invest here,” said Frank Mckay, vice president of procurement and purchasing at Jabil.



“We are pleased that Jabil recognizes the many advantages and opportunities that Penang can offer businesses. Jabil’s move towards higher value work and human capital development is very much aligned with our vision to create a high value-added, high technology and knowledge-intensive global business services hub in Penang,” said The Rt. Hon Mr Lim Guan Eng.



Jabil has been running its operations in Penang since 2009, the GBC houses the company's global IT, Supply Chain, Centralized Procurement and Finance functions. The company currently employs some 850 professionals in Penang.