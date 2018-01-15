© Jabil Electronics Production | January 15, 2018
Jabil expands and relocates in Penang
EMS provider Jabil says it's expanding and relocating its Global Business Centre (GBC) in Penang, Malaysia. The company will relocate from Penang’s Bayan Lepas Industrial Park to GBS@Mayang in order to accommodate future growth and capabilities improvement plans
Occupying two floors at over 72'700 square feet (6'750 square metres), the GBC will be the major tenant at GBS@Mayang. The relocation will allow for future headcount expansion to 1'000 executives, and support Jabil’s capabilities enhancement plans to move into higher value work. These include the introduction of Robotic Process Automation which will eliminate standard and repetitive work processes, and Jabil’s Intelligent Digital Supply Chain (IDSC) solutions.
“Our shared services operations form the backbone of our global operations and are integral to Jabil’s continued success. The expansion of the GBC supports Jabil’s growth strategy in leveraging the skilled talent pool and resources available in Penang, and also reaffirms our continued commitment to invest here,” said Frank Mckay, vice president of procurement and purchasing at Jabil.
“We are pleased that Jabil recognizes the many advantages and opportunities that Penang can offer businesses. Jabil’s move towards higher value work and human capital development is very much aligned with our vision to create a high value-added, high technology and knowledge-intensive global business services hub in Penang,” said The Rt. Hon Mr Lim Guan Eng.
Jabil has been running its operations in Penang since 2009, the GBC houses the company's global IT, Supply Chain, Centralized Procurement and Finance functions. The company currently employs some 850 professionals in Penang.
“Our shared services operations form the backbone of our global operations and are integral to Jabil’s continued success. The expansion of the GBC supports Jabil’s growth strategy in leveraging the skilled talent pool and resources available in Penang, and also reaffirms our continued commitment to invest here,” said Frank Mckay, vice president of procurement and purchasing at Jabil.
“We are pleased that Jabil recognizes the many advantages and opportunities that Penang can offer businesses. Jabil’s move towards higher value work and human capital development is very much aligned with our vision to create a high value-added, high technology and knowledge-intensive global business services hub in Penang,” said The Rt. Hon Mr Lim Guan Eng.
Jabil has been running its operations in Penang since 2009, the GBC houses the company's global IT, Supply Chain, Centralized Procurement and Finance functions. The company currently employs some 850 professionals in Penang.
Comtech receives $1.7 million contract Comtech Telecommunications says that during its second quarter of fiscal 2018, its...
Jaguar Land Rover to open R&D centre in Ireland Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed plans to open a software engineering centre and...
ODU’s investments payed off – further expansions on the horizon German connector specialist, ODU, starts 2018 with on steady ground. During the...
UQM receives follow-on order from DANNAR UQM Technologies, says it has received a follow-on order from Indiana-based off-road electric...
Cicor’s sales increased 14% in 2017 Swiss EMS provider, Cicor, has released its preliminary order intake and sales figures for the...
Samsung kicks off US production of home appliances Samsung has officially started commercial production at its first U.S. based home appliance...
Jabil expands and relocates in Penang EMS provider Jabil says it's expanding and relocating its Global Business Centre (GBC) in Penang, Malaysia. The company will relocate from Penang’s Bayan Lepas Industrial Park to GBS@Mayang in order to accommodate future...
Fiat Chrysler to invest $1 billion in Michigan – adding 2’500 jobs Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is planning to invest more than USD 1 billion to modernise its Warren Truck Assembly Plant to produce the next-gen Ram heavy duty truck.
Cypress Industries acquires Concurrent Manufacturing Solutions Texas-based contract manufacturer Cypress Industries ended 2017 by acquiring...
PCB Benesov updates its machine park with new tester The Czech PCB manufacturer is expanding its testing capabilities by acquiring a Zmetrix...
ITW EAE Mexico adds sales channel manager ITW EAE, the Electronic Assembly Equipment division of Illinois Tool Works, has added...
TE Connectivity in talks to acquire ABB’s entrelec business Connectivity and sensor product company, TE Connectivity, says that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with ABB to acquire the company's entrelec terminal block business.
Japanese manufacturer to set up battery plant in Hungary GS Yuasa Corporation says it planning to establish a manufacturing subsidiary...
Conti: 'We're exploring options' Following a string of media reports stating that Continental AG is considering possible...
RIFAS expands production in Lithuania RIFAS, a designer and producer of electrotechnical systems, is expanding its production in...
Prototron Circuits goes with InSight PCB to accelerate quotation Prototron Circuits has chosen Frontline InSight PCB Pre-CAM Assessment Solution to...
GoPro open to sale - but not looking for buyer The action camera maker – who recently announced its exiting the drone market – says it...
Masen & Cleanergy intensifies collaboration Masen (Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy) and the Swedish solar technology...
Thales to supply HNA group with in-flight entertainment systems Thales will equip the subsidiary airlines of HNA Group with its latest In-Flight Entertainment...
ZF to expand manufacturing and engineering in Poland ZF Global Electronics says it will expand its manufacturing footprint to Eastern Europe to meet increasing European demand. a New 10'000 square-meter production facility will produce safety products including advanced camera...
Jenoptik establishes application centre in Silicon Valley Jenoptik announces that the company is opening a West Coast office to enhance...
Bosch and Conti each acquires a stake in HERE Digital mapping and locations service provider, HERE Technologies, has two new part...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments