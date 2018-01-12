Electronics Production | January 12, 2018
Bob Miller joins SMTC as vice president, customer acquisition
EMS provider, SMTC Corporation, announces that the company has appointed Bob Miller, as Vice President, Customer Acquisition.
Miller is joining SMTC with over 28 years’ experience across a variety of industries, including the aerospace and defence, industrial and medical market segments. As the leader of SMTC's Customer Acquisition organisation, Bob will be responsible for driving the profitable growth of the company's global footprint.
Before joining SMTC, Bob was the Executive Vice President of Sales for Qual-Pro Corporation, a segment focused EMS provider. During his six years as Vice President, Bob was responsible for all aspects of strategy, sales and marketing. Prior to Qual-Pro, Bob held a Vice President Global Sales and Marketing role with Team Precision a global EMS provider. And before that, Bob held progressively senior sales and marketing as well as general management positions with Arrow Electronics, CTS Corporation and Future Electronics.
"We are fortunate to have someone with Bob’s strong breadth and depth of experience join our leadership team," said Ed Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, SMTC. "Bob has a proven track record of delivering growth in a number of organizations across a variety of end markets, which further strengthens SMTC's offering for our customers."
