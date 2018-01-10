© handmadepictures dreamstime.com

Prototron Circuits goes with InSight PCB to accelerate quotation

Prototron Circuits has chosen Frontline InSight PCB Pre-CAM Assessment Solution to complement its CAM operation.

Developed by Frontline PCB Solutions – a joint venture between Orbotech and Mentor Graphics – InSight PCB is a web-based pre-CAM solution that reduces cycle time of Pre-CAM to accelerate both the quotation and CAM process for PCB manufacturers.



“We noted significant performance improvements in our CAM processes during the evaluation period with InSight PCB,” Mr. Kim O’Neil, General Manager of Prototron Circuits’ Tucson, Arizona facility, says in a press release from Orbotech. “InSight PCB is a welcome enhancement to our existing Frontline CAM pre-production environment that will help us get accurate CAM project quotations to our customers more rapidly.”



“An experienced CAM operator is generally required to provide quotations for complex PCB designs,” said Mr. Sharon Cohen, President of Orbotech West. “With InSight PCB, Prototron Circuits will have automated management and assessment of CAM data so that their sales and engineering staff can independently respond to customers more rapidly. That’s a great advantage in a fast-moving industry where demands are increasingly complex.”