© Cleanenergy Electronics Production | January 10, 2018
Masen & Cleanergy intensifies collaboration
Masen (Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy) and the Swedish solar technology company Cleanergy have agreed on a cooperation framework agreement to jointly develop a system for Thermal Energy Storage (TES) using the Cleanergy CSP-Stirling-based solar electricity technology.
Cleanergy and Masen will, under the agreement, intensify their existing collaboration around development and industrialisation of an energy storage system for dispatchable solar electricity. It is believed that this storage solution combined with Cleanergy’s Stirling engines will produce scalable and dispatchable renewable electricity at a very competitive cost, particularly thanks to the system’s modular design.
Morocco is an economic and industrial preferred partner for both Europe and Africa, whereas Masen is the region's renewable energies’ has more than 1,700 MW of solar capacity planned and a goal of 6,000 MW of added renewable energy capacity by 2030. In that frame, Masen and Cleanergy will explore the possibilities to develop, industrialize and locally source key components of the system.
“Morocco has set an ambitious objective of 52% renewables within its energy mix by 2030. To actively evaluate and promote new disruptive technologies like Cleanergy's is part of Masen’s strategy to reach this goal. This collaboration with Cleanergy, exemplifies our efforts to develop an open innovation ecosystem as well as competitive solar industry that advances the competitiveness of renewable energies and accelerates their time to market”, says Mr Bakkoury, the President of Masen.
“Combining Cleanergy's team of experts with the team from Masen will shorten the time to market for the Cleanergy TES solution. Morocco represents a very important market opportunity for our technology. During 2018 we will show that we are well on the road towards producing distributed on-demand electricity cheaper than any fossil-generated”, says Jonas Eklind CEO.
Morocco is an economic and industrial preferred partner for both Europe and Africa, whereas Masen is the region's renewable energies’ has more than 1,700 MW of solar capacity planned and a goal of 6,000 MW of added renewable energy capacity by 2030. In that frame, Masen and Cleanergy will explore the possibilities to develop, industrialize and locally source key components of the system.
“Morocco has set an ambitious objective of 52% renewables within its energy mix by 2030. To actively evaluate and promote new disruptive technologies like Cleanergy's is part of Masen’s strategy to reach this goal. This collaboration with Cleanergy, exemplifies our efforts to develop an open innovation ecosystem as well as competitive solar industry that advances the competitiveness of renewable energies and accelerates their time to market”, says Mr Bakkoury, the President of Masen.
“Combining Cleanergy's team of experts with the team from Masen will shorten the time to market for the Cleanergy TES solution. Morocco represents a very important market opportunity for our technology. During 2018 we will show that we are well on the road towards producing distributed on-demand electricity cheaper than any fossil-generated”, says Jonas Eklind CEO.
Prototron Circuits goes with InSight PCB to accelerate quotation Prototron Circuits has chosen Frontline InSight PCB Pre-CAM Assessment Solution to...
GoPro open to sale - but not looking for buyer The action camera maker – who recently announced its exiting the drone market – says it...
Masen & Cleanergy intensifies collaboration Masen (Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy) and the Swedish solar technology...
Thales to supply HNA group with in-flight entertainment systems Thales will equip the subsidiary airlines of HNA Group with its latest In-Flight Entertainment...
ZF to expand manufacturing and engineering in Poland ZF Global Electronics says it will expand its manufacturing footprint to Eastern Europe to meet increasing European demand. a New 10'000 square-meter production facility will produce safety products including advanced camera...
Jenoptik establishes application centre in Silicon Valley Jenoptik announces that the company is opening a West Coast office to enhance...
Bosch and Conti each acquires a stake in HERE Digital mapping and locations service provider, HERE Technologies, has two new part...
The top 25 EMS providers in Europe Reed Electronics Research’s annual ranking of the leading EMS manufacturers in Europe...
Hard times for GoPro – exits a market & reduces its workforce The action camera maker will exit the arial market after selling its remaining Karma inventory.
Nordson ASYMTEK acquires German company Dispensing, jetting, and coating technology company, Nordson ASYMTEK, announces that has...
Hella expands its presence in the US Lighting and electronics expert Hella reinforces its presence in the USA. The automotive...
Toshiba Medical Systems is now Canon Medical Systems Canon has now officially renamed Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation to Canon...
Isola transfers ownership to investment group Material sciences company, Isola Group, has a new owner. The company says that it has...
The list is here – last year's biggest fabless IC companies IC Insights' research shows that two Chinese companies – HiSilicon and Unigroup – are...
Stadium Group inks deal with Mouser to expand design-led opportunities The agreement signed with Mouser covers the distribution of Stadium’s standard technology...
Pillarhouse USA partners with E-tronix Global manufacturer and supplier of selective soldering systems, Pillarhouse USA, Inc. is...
Faurecia and Accenture join forces for connected and autonomous vehicles Faurecia (EO.PA), a global automotive supplier, and Accenture, a professional...
Christian Koenen takes over screen printing division of PVF Christian Koenen will take over the MICRON screen printing division of PVF GmbH, a family...
Orbital ATK receives order for in-orbit satellite servicing vehicle Orbital ATK has been awarded a contract for a second Mission Extension Vehicle (MEV-2). The...
Hyundai and Aurora to develop level 4 autonomous vehicles Hyundai Motor Company and Aurora, a provider of autonomous vehicle technology...
Universal Electronics invests in additional equipment Universal Electronics, Inc. (UEI) has increased its RoHS compliant printed circuit board...
Nordson acquires Sonoscan to expand its offering Nordson Corporation has acquired Sonoscan, Inc., an Illinois-based designer and...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments