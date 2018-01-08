© kentoh dreamstime.com General | January 08, 2018
Toshiba Medical Systems is now Canon Medical Systems
Canon has now officially renamed Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation to Canon Medical Systems Corporation (hereafter referred to as Canon Medical Systems).
Since joining the Canon Group in December 2016, Canon Medical Systems has been undertaking the procedures for obtaining regulatory approval for integration with the Canon Group and change of the company name. These procedures have now been completed, and the name change is now in effect.
Canon Inc. first entered the medical equipment business in 1940 with the development of the first indirect X-ray camera produced in Japan and currently produces such equipment as digital X-ray imaging systems and OCT ophthalmic devices. Since its founding, the company has maintained a strong commitment to the medical equipment business, and the company says it will further strengthen the business.
Through its integration with the Canon Group, Canon Medical Systems will continue to expand in order to accelerate the growth of the Canon Group's medical equipment business.
