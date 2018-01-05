© Faurecia

Faurecia and Accenture join forces for connected and autonomous vehicles

Faurecia (EO.PA), a global automotive supplier, and Accenture, a professional services company, have signed a memorandum of understanding for a five-year collaboration to accelerate innovation for mobility services.

Faurecia and Accenture will combine their innovation expertise and co-invest to develop products and services for connected and autonomous vehicles. They will focus initially on two areas: cognitive technologies to reinvent the on-board user experience, and services to enhance health and wellness. They also intend to leverage digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), advanced analytics, augmented and virtual reality, blockchain and quantum computing to further accelerate Faurecia’s digital transformation. Their expertise for these initiatives will be organized within a “digital services factory.”



“This ground-breaking partnership between two leading players in their fields will take the use of artificial intelligence and data analytics to the next level in the automotive industry,” said Patrick Koller, Chief Executive Officer of Faurecia. “We will accelerate the transformation of our operations and develop new business models and user experiences for the Cockpit of the Future. This partnership will allow Faurecia to be more innovative and agile in the rapid introduction of new technologies, particularly for enhanced health and wellness and intuitive human-machine interfaces.”



Pierre Nanterme, Accenture’s chairman and CEO, said, “Innovation creates a virtuous circle ― enabling companies to secure current growth, while freeing up the capital needed to invest in new products, services and business models to sustain future growth. This is exactly what we are doing through this pioneering partnership with Faurecia. By combining Accenture’s ability to turn disruptive technologies into business results with Faurecia’s expertise in leading-edge automotive technologies and our two companies’ common focus on innovation, we intend to invent the future of the automotive industry.”