© Faurecia Electronics Production | January 05, 2018
Faurecia and Accenture join forces for connected and autonomous vehicles
Faurecia (EO.PA), a global automotive supplier, and Accenture, a professional services company, have signed a memorandum of understanding for a five-year collaboration to accelerate innovation for mobility services.
Faurecia and Accenture will combine their innovation expertise and co-invest to develop products and services for connected and autonomous vehicles. They will focus initially on two areas: cognitive technologies to reinvent the on-board user experience, and services to enhance health and wellness. They also intend to leverage digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), advanced analytics, augmented and virtual reality, blockchain and quantum computing to further accelerate Faurecia’s digital transformation. Their expertise for these initiatives will be organized within a “digital services factory.”
“This ground-breaking partnership between two leading players in their fields will take the use of artificial intelligence and data analytics to the next level in the automotive industry,” said Patrick Koller, Chief Executive Officer of Faurecia. “We will accelerate the transformation of our operations and develop new business models and user experiences for the Cockpit of the Future. This partnership will allow Faurecia to be more innovative and agile in the rapid introduction of new technologies, particularly for enhanced health and wellness and intuitive human-machine interfaces.”
Pierre Nanterme, Accenture’s chairman and CEO, said, “Innovation creates a virtuous circle ― enabling companies to secure current growth, while freeing up the capital needed to invest in new products, services and business models to sustain future growth. This is exactly what we are doing through this pioneering partnership with Faurecia. By combining Accenture’s ability to turn disruptive technologies into business results with Faurecia’s expertise in leading-edge automotive technologies and our two companies’ common focus on innovation, we intend to invent the future of the automotive industry.”
“This ground-breaking partnership between two leading players in their fields will take the use of artificial intelligence and data analytics to the next level in the automotive industry,” said Patrick Koller, Chief Executive Officer of Faurecia. “We will accelerate the transformation of our operations and develop new business models and user experiences for the Cockpit of the Future. This partnership will allow Faurecia to be more innovative and agile in the rapid introduction of new technologies, particularly for enhanced health and wellness and intuitive human-machine interfaces.”
Pierre Nanterme, Accenture’s chairman and CEO, said, “Innovation creates a virtuous circle ― enabling companies to secure current growth, while freeing up the capital needed to invest in new products, services and business models to sustain future growth. This is exactly what we are doing through this pioneering partnership with Faurecia. By combining Accenture’s ability to turn disruptive technologies into business results with Faurecia’s expertise in leading-edge automotive technologies and our two companies’ common focus on innovation, we intend to invent the future of the automotive industry.”
Faurecia and Accenture join forces for connected and autonomous vehicles Faurecia (EO.PA), a global automotive supplier, and Accenture, a professional...
Christian Koenen takes over screen printing division of PVF Christian Koenen will take over the MICRON screen printing division of PVF GmbH, a family...
Orbital ATK receives order for in-orbit satellite servicing vehicle Orbital ATK has been awarded a contract for a second Mission Extension Vehicle (MEV-2). The...
Hyundai and Aurora to develop level 4 autonomous vehicles Hyundai Motor Company and Aurora, a provider of autonomous vehicle technology...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
Universal Electronics invests in additional equipment Universal Electronics, Inc. (UEI) has increased its RoHS compliant printed circuit board...
Nordson acquires Sonoscan to expand its offering Nordson Corporation has acquired Sonoscan, Inc., an Illinois-based designer and...
Saab to deliver new lightweight torpedo to the Finnish navy Swedish defence company Saab has signed a contract for the production and deliveries of...
Orbotech names new Chief Financial Officer Orbotech has named Mr. Alon Rozner as Orbotech's new corporate Vice President and...
Development of ternary battery may ease the supply of cobalt The demand for xEV battery sees significant growth in 2017 due to the development of new energy vehicles, resulting in a 114% price surge for cobalt.
BlackBerry partners with Baidu for autonomous car technology The two companies will collaborate to accelerate the deployment of connected and...
European fume extraction specialist opens in the US The German vendor of air treatment and fume extraction technology, ULT, has recently...
Ingram Micro expands cybersecurity capabilities with acquisition Ingram Micro Inc. says it has acquired Cloud Harmonics, a U.S.-based, value-added...
3M files lawsuit against Elo Touch 3M and 3M Innovative Properties Co. have filed a patent infringement lawsuit in federal...
ÅAC Microtec acquires Clyde Space The Swedish space tech company ÅAC Microtec has entered into a share sale and...
SEMI projects new highs in fab equipment spending The year-end update to the SEMI World Fab Forecast report reveals 2017 spending on fab...
Bosch completes the sale of its starter motor division At the end of 2017, Bosch has successfully sold its subsidiary SEG Automotive Germany...
Bombardier receives order for twelve CRJ900 aircrafts Bombardier Commercial Aircraft says that a customer, who has requested to remain unidentified...
LG Electronics and HERE partner on autonomous cars LG Electronics is partnering with HERE Technologies, a provider of digital mapping and location...
European Commission clears Safran / Zodiac merger The European Commission has approved the proposed acquisition of Zodiac Aerospace...
Automotive electronic systems growth strongest through 2021 Automotive electronic system sales are forecast to rise by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4 percent from 2016 through 2021, which is the highest among six major end-use system categories.
Research institution buys 3D printer from Nano Dimension Israeli additive electronics provider, Nano Dimension, says that a leading European...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments