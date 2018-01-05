© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Universal Electronics invests in additional equipment

Universal Electronics, Inc. (UEI) has increased its RoHS compliant printed circuit board and higher-level assembly electronics manufacturing capabilities with the addition of new capital equipment at its facilities in Whitewater and East Troy, Wisconsin.

UEI has invested in two additional SMT lines for the Whitewater, Wisconsin plant. This will be UEI’s 8th and 9th SMT lines at this plant and will greatly increase capacity to better serve existing clients while also preparing for future growth. This investment involves high-speed automated SMT and test equipment including DEK wide body printers, Universal Instruments Genesis SMT chip shooters, and Yestech Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) systems.



The company has invested heavily in new software tools and manufacturing equipment over the last 12 months. “With these 2 new SMT lines we have added significant incremental manufacturing capacity putting us in great position to meet the time-sensitive delivery demands of our OEM partners in 2018,” says Rick Jensen, President and Owner.



Over the past year UEI has also added over 50 trained employees and now has a team of over 330 in Wisconsin. This latest expansion has occurred in NPI-Plus, PCBA’s, and at the newly enhanced Box Build ‘Center of Excellence’ in East Troy.