© ÅAC Microtec Electronics Production | January 03, 2018
ÅAC Microtec acquires Clyde Space
The Swedish space tech company ÅAC Microtec has entered into a share sale and purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in UK based Clyde Space Ltd, a player in CubeSat market.
The acquisition will be paid for with 30'466’326 newly issued shares in ÅAC and GBP 2 million in cash, equivalent to approximately SEK 294 million (at a share price of 8.90 SEK/share). After completion of the acquisition, Clyde Space owners will hold 49% of ÅAC, a press release reads.
Clyde Space has supplied complete platforms as well as over 2’000 subsystems for small spacecraft. In the CubeSat sector, Clyde Space is supporting around 30-40% of all current and past missions. For the period Q1-Q3 2017, Clyde Space's revenues amounted to approximately GBP 3.98 million. The company employs 77 individuals in Glasgow, Scotland.
Through the acquisition, ÅAC multiplies its business volume. The two companies combined will have a strong presence in Europe, the US and Asia, and will be able to offer a greater number of commercial and institutional customers a more complete range of products and platforms. ÅAC expects to complete the transaction by the end of January 2018.
“We are very excited to join the internationally acclaimed and highly competent ÅAC team. ÅAC's complementing operations, advanced technology know-how, well-developed corporate structure and direct access to capital markets provide a great platform for the further development and growth of Clyde Space as well as the ÅAC group's business as a whole. With our combined resources, know-how and pools of highly competent individuals, we will jointly be able to boost the creation of innovative technology and products, and continue to lead the way in the most commercially interesting segments of the satellite market,” Craig Clark, Founder and CEO of Clyde Space, comments in the press release.
Alfonso Barreiro, CEO of ÅAC, says: “Together with Clyde Space, we can offer a complete range of advanced and cost-efficient solutions that meets increasing customer demand for flexibility, reliability and prolonged satellite longevity. We will have advanced R&D, production and testing facilities in Uppsala and Glasgow, and effective sales channels to commercial and institutional customers across the globe.”
“Our joint R&D capacity will be unique in our segment, enhancing our capability to offer state-of-the-art technology and supporting our strategy to develop robust products based on open architecture platforms to increase flexibility, scalability, and efficiency. I'm really looking forward to work closely together with Craig Clark and his team to drive commercialization and to lead the third industrial revolution in our part of the space technology market,” Barreiro adds.
Mr. Craig Clark, Clyde Space's founder and CEO will join the ÅAC Management Team and Mr. Will Whitehorn, the Chairman of Clyde Space, is going to be proposed as a Board member of ÅAC.
Clyde Space has supplied complete platforms as well as over 2’000 subsystems for small spacecraft. In the CubeSat sector, Clyde Space is supporting around 30-40% of all current and past missions. For the period Q1-Q3 2017, Clyde Space's revenues amounted to approximately GBP 3.98 million. The company employs 77 individuals in Glasgow, Scotland.
Through the acquisition, ÅAC multiplies its business volume. The two companies combined will have a strong presence in Europe, the US and Asia, and will be able to offer a greater number of commercial and institutional customers a more complete range of products and platforms. ÅAC expects to complete the transaction by the end of January 2018.
“We are very excited to join the internationally acclaimed and highly competent ÅAC team. ÅAC's complementing operations, advanced technology know-how, well-developed corporate structure and direct access to capital markets provide a great platform for the further development and growth of Clyde Space as well as the ÅAC group's business as a whole. With our combined resources, know-how and pools of highly competent individuals, we will jointly be able to boost the creation of innovative technology and products, and continue to lead the way in the most commercially interesting segments of the satellite market,” Craig Clark, Founder and CEO of Clyde Space, comments in the press release.
Alfonso Barreiro, CEO of ÅAC, says: “Together with Clyde Space, we can offer a complete range of advanced and cost-efficient solutions that meets increasing customer demand for flexibility, reliability and prolonged satellite longevity. We will have advanced R&D, production and testing facilities in Uppsala and Glasgow, and effective sales channels to commercial and institutional customers across the globe.”
“Our joint R&D capacity will be unique in our segment, enhancing our capability to offer state-of-the-art technology and supporting our strategy to develop robust products based on open architecture platforms to increase flexibility, scalability, and efficiency. I'm really looking forward to work closely together with Craig Clark and his team to drive commercialization and to lead the third industrial revolution in our part of the space technology market,” Barreiro adds.
Mr. Craig Clark, Clyde Space's founder and CEO will join the ÅAC Management Team and Mr. Will Whitehorn, the Chairman of Clyde Space, is going to be proposed as a Board member of ÅAC.
ÅAC Microtec acquires Clyde Space The Swedish space tech company ÅAC Microtec has entered into a share sale and...
SEMI projects new highs in fab equipment spending The year-end update to the SEMI World Fab Forecast report reveals 2017 spending on fab...
Bosch completes the sale of its starter motor division At the end of 2017, Bosch has successfully sold its subsidiary SEG Automotive Germany...
Bombardier receives order for twelve CRJ900 aircrafts Bombardier Commercial Aircraft says that a customer, who has requested to remain unidentified...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
LG Electronics and HERE partner on autonomous cars LG Electronics is partnering with HERE Technologies, a provider of digital mapping and location...
European Commission clears Safran / Zodiac merger The European Commission has approved the proposed acquisition of Zodiac Aerospace...
Automotive electronic systems growth strongest through 2021 Automotive electronic system sales are forecast to rise by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4 percent from 2016 through 2021, which is the highest among six major end-use system categories.
Research institution buys 3D printer from Nano Dimension Israeli additive electronics provider, Nano Dimension, says that a leading European...
New medical equipment contract for Kitron Kitron AS, a subsidiary of Kitron ASA, has signed a contract with a supplier of medical equipment.
Forecast for record quarterly DRAM sales of USD 21.1 billion Throughout 2017, DRAM manufacturers faced pressure to boost output of their...
Geely acquires strategic stake in AB Volvo Zhejiang Geely Holding Group has reached agreement with Cevian Capital (Cevian), an...
Airbus ships high-power electric SES-14 satellite to Kourou SES-14, the first ever all-electric satellite in the 4-tonne class has left the Airbus Defence and...
GE increases its shareholding in Arcam to more than 90% Arcam AB has been informed that GE Sweden Holdings AB (a subsidiary of General Electric...
Hubbell to acquire Aclara Technologies for $1.1 billion Hubbell Incorporated has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Aclara...
LED chip market to achieve supply-demand balance in 2018 Major Chinese LED chip suppliers including San’an Optoelectronics and HC SemiTek have lowered...
Flexenclosure opens second production facility in Sweden Swedish provider of sustainable Internet infrastructure Flexenclosure is establishing a...
Nano Dimension sells 3D printer to European aerospace company Additive electronics provider, Nano Dimension, says that a European aerospace and...
Rambus renews patent license agreement with Panasonic Rambus and Panasonic Corporation has renewed their patent license agreement...
ABB completes EPC business model change ABB takes actions across three divisions aimed to shift the center of gravity towards...
Christmas is a time to give and reflect For us as a company, 2017 has been very successful; we reached all our goals (be it those communicated externally or those that we decided upon internally), we met new customers and got to interview interesting people.
China develops its domestic memory chips fabrication The landscape of China’s dynamic and fast-growing semiconductor industry shows...
Acetech expanding into EMEA Acetech Electronic Industrial (Xiamen) Co., Ltd, manufacturer of high-performance...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
- Automotive electronic systems growth strongest through 2021
- Bombardier receives order for twelve CRJ900 aircrafts
- Forecast for record quarterly DRAM sales of USD 21.1 billion
- Research institution buys 3D printer from Nano Dimension
- SoftBank and Vayyar Imaging collaborate on IoT innovation partnership
Comments