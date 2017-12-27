© Nano Dimension Electronics Production | December 27, 2017
Nano Dimension sells 3D printer to European aerospace company
Additive electronics provider, Nano Dimension, says that a European aerospace and defence supplier has purchased the company’s DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D printer for electronics manufacturing.
The unnamed company is described in a press release as an international tier 1 supplier of systems and components; it will take delivery the DragonFly 2020 Pro at its corporate research and technology center.
“We are thrilled to announce the sale of our ground-breaking commercial DragonFly 2020 Pro to a leading European aerospace and defense supplier. The printer was officially presented for the first time at IDtechEx and Productronica, in November 2017, and this is the fourth printer sold since the commercial release,” said Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension.
“They are the perfect customer. Already working with additive manufacturing technologies for several years, and now, with the DragonFly 2020 Pro, they will be able to produce functional electronic circuit prototypes overnight, to enable true-part validation testing and explore new opportunities for product performance,” Dror continued.
