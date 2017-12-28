© vinnstock dreamstime.com Analysis | December 28, 2017
Forecast for record quarterly DRAM sales of USD 21.1 billion
Throughout 2017, DRAM manufacturers faced pressure to boost output of their devices—particularly high-performance DRAM used in data center servers, and low-power high-density DRAM used in smartphones and other mobile products.
This is a product release announcement by IC Insights. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Strong, ongoing demand put significant upward pressure on DRAM average selling prices. This trend continued into 4Q17 and is expected to drive quarterly DRAM sales to an all time high mark of USD 21.1 billion, capping an incredible year of growth in which DRAM sales set a new all time high sales mark each quarter. The forecast USD 21.1 billion sales level in 4Q17 would be an increase of 65 percent compared to the USD 12.8 billion DRAM market of 4Q16
Annual DRAM market growth of 74 percent is forecast for 2017, which would be the highest growth rate since the 78 percent increase in 1994—23 years ago—and 61 points more than the 13 percent average DRAM market growth rate from 1993-2017. The expected 74 percent DRAM market growth in 2017 will mark the fourth time since 1993 that the DRAM market has increased by more than 50 percent. This near-historic high market spike in 2017 was brought on by several factors, including constrained supply attributed to a lack of major fab expansion plans, yield difficulties with leading-edge (≤20nm) processes, demand for high performance (graphics) DRAM from gaming systems and data center-based server applications, and increased average content for mobile DRAM used in smartphones.
There is an increasing need for high-speed but inexpensive data storage in smartphone handsets for multi-tasking, which is boosting the average DRAM content in a smartphone. The Apple iPhone 8 features 2GB of DRAM and the iPhone X has 3GB of DRAM. The Samsung Galaxy S8 is sold with 4GB of DRAM (6GB in China). Huawei’s P10 Plus, and HTC’s U11 come with 6GB of DRAM. The One Plus 5 model and the first smartphone from Razer, a Singapore-based company that is primarily known for its video game equipment, have 8GB of DRAM.
With virtual and augmented reality and artificial intelligence becoming prominent features on new smartphones and apps, DRAM content in high-end smartphones shows no signs of slowing. Meanwhile, DRAM growth for smartphones is also stemming from less developed countries, where much of the population is moving from feature phones to their first smartphone—literally transitioning from zero to 1GB of mobile DRAM.
Based on historical trends, the DRAM industry will likely experience a decline (possibly a big market decline) in its growth rate in the not-too-distant future as prices begin to tumble with significant capacity additions and an increase in DRAM output expected over the next year or two. Announcements by Samsung and SK Hynix in the second half of 2017 confirmed that new DRAM capacity is set to come online in 2018, which likely will ease the upward trend of DRAM ASPs next year. Samsung has stated its semiconductor capital expenditure budget for 2017 will be an enormous USD 26.0 billion, and SK Hynix has announced plans to build a new manufacturing line at its massive facility in Wuxi, China. Micron has gone on record as saying it doubts that it will ever need to build another new DRAM fab, but it is hard to imagine that Micron will sit still as its two fiercest rivals capture additional marketshare. (For the record, Micron and Intel are developing Crosspoint memory as a potential replacement for DRAM).
Annual DRAM market growth of 74 percent is forecast for 2017, which would be the highest growth rate since the 78 percent increase in 1994—23 years ago—and 61 points more than the 13 percent average DRAM market growth rate from 1993-2017. The expected 74 percent DRAM market growth in 2017 will mark the fourth time since 1993 that the DRAM market has increased by more than 50 percent. This near-historic high market spike in 2017 was brought on by several factors, including constrained supply attributed to a lack of major fab expansion plans, yield difficulties with leading-edge (≤20nm) processes, demand for high performance (graphics) DRAM from gaming systems and data center-based server applications, and increased average content for mobile DRAM used in smartphones.
There is an increasing need for high-speed but inexpensive data storage in smartphone handsets for multi-tasking, which is boosting the average DRAM content in a smartphone. The Apple iPhone 8 features 2GB of DRAM and the iPhone X has 3GB of DRAM. The Samsung Galaxy S8 is sold with 4GB of DRAM (6GB in China). Huawei’s P10 Plus, and HTC’s U11 come with 6GB of DRAM. The One Plus 5 model and the first smartphone from Razer, a Singapore-based company that is primarily known for its video game equipment, have 8GB of DRAM.
With virtual and augmented reality and artificial intelligence becoming prominent features on new smartphones and apps, DRAM content in high-end smartphones shows no signs of slowing. Meanwhile, DRAM growth for smartphones is also stemming from less developed countries, where much of the population is moving from feature phones to their first smartphone—literally transitioning from zero to 1GB of mobile DRAM.
Based on historical trends, the DRAM industry will likely experience a decline (possibly a big market decline) in its growth rate in the not-too-distant future as prices begin to tumble with significant capacity additions and an increase in DRAM output expected over the next year or two. Announcements by Samsung and SK Hynix in the second half of 2017 confirmed that new DRAM capacity is set to come online in 2018, which likely will ease the upward trend of DRAM ASPs next year. Samsung has stated its semiconductor capital expenditure budget for 2017 will be an enormous USD 26.0 billion, and SK Hynix has announced plans to build a new manufacturing line at its massive facility in Wuxi, China. Micron has gone on record as saying it doubts that it will ever need to build another new DRAM fab, but it is hard to imagine that Micron will sit still as its two fiercest rivals capture additional marketshare. (For the record, Micron and Intel are developing Crosspoint memory as a potential replacement for DRAM).
Forecast for record quarterly DRAM sales of USD 21.1 billion Throughout 2017, DRAM manufacturers faced pressure to boost output of their...
Geely acquires strategic stake in AB Volvo Zhejiang Geely Holding Group has reached agreement with Cevian Capital (Cevian), an...
Airbus ships high-power electric SES-14 satellite to Kourou SES-14, the first ever all-electric satellite in the 4-tonne class has left the Airbus Defence and...
GE increases its shareholding in Arcam to more than 90% Arcam AB has been informed that GE Sweden Holdings AB (a subsidiary of General Electric...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
Hubbell to acquire Aclara Technologies for $1.1 billion Hubbell Incorporated has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Aclara...
LED chip market to achieve supply-demand balance in 2018 Major Chinese LED chip suppliers including San’an Optoelectronics and HC SemiTek have lowered...
Flexenclosure opens second production facility in Sweden Swedish provider of sustainable Internet infrastructure Flexenclosure is establishing a...
Nano Dimension sells 3D printer to European aerospace company Additive electronics provider, Nano Dimension, says that a European aerospace and...
Sponsored content by Mouser EelectronicsBourns MF-USML Series PPTC Resettable Fuses The resettable Fuses offer maximum operating current from 1.75A to 7.0A and resistance values starting at 13.5mΩ. Typical applications for these products include port protection, wearable devices, and battery protection.
Rambus renews patent license agreement with Panasonic Rambus and Panasonic Corporation has renewed their patent license agreement...
ABB completes EPC business model change ABB takes actions across three divisions aimed to shift the center of gravity towards...
Christmas is a time to give and reflect For us as a company, 2017 has been very successful; we reached all our goals (be it those communicated externally or those that we decided upon internally), we met new customers and got to interview interesting people.
China develops its domestic memory chips fabrication The landscape of China’s dynamic and fast-growing semiconductor industry shows...
Acetech expanding into EMEA Acetech Electronic Industrial (Xiamen) Co., Ltd, manufacturer of high-performance...
Würth Group acquires lubricant specialist Liqui Moly The Würth Group is taking over the Ulm-based company Liqui Moly GmbH, purchasing all shares from the managing partner, Ernst Prost, effective as of 1 January 2018.
North American PCB industry growth continues to strengthen Positive year-over-year shipment and order growth continued in November. The book-to-bill ratio...
Nokia and Huawei sign patent license agreement Nokia says that it has signed a multi-year patent license agreement with Huawei.
SAE licences CML technology SAE Magnetics (HK) has signed an agreement to licence the use of Cambridge Mechatronics Ltd...
RUAG Space builds brain of each Galileo satellite OHB System AG commissioned RUAG to continue supplying the Control and Data Units for the...
Harrison Manufacturing deploys Rethink Robotics’ Sawyer Plastics injection molding manufacturer, Harrison Manufacturing, recently...
PCB industry on growth path in October 2017 Turnover reported by PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region (Germany, Austria ...
Raytheon forms new subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates Raytheon Company announces that it has formed Raytheon Emirates, a new, wholly owned...
Thales to acquire Gemalto Thales and Gemalto says that they have reached an agreement on a recommended all-cash offer for all issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Gemalto.
Kuka acquires Visual Components Visual Components are specialists in software solutions for 3D simulation in factory...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments