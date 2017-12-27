© ra2studio dreamstime.com Analysis | December 27, 2017
LED chip market to achieve supply-demand balance in 2018
Major Chinese LED chip suppliers including San’an Optoelectronics and HC SemiTek have lowered their product prices recently, indicating the end of LED chip price hike that had lasted for one and a half year.
This is a product release announcement by Trendforce. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
According to LEDinside, a division of TrendForce, the recent price drop signals the end of LED chip undersupply, and the next year will witness a balance in LED chip supply and demand.
“However, as the major LED chip makers continue to carry out capacity expansion plans, we do not exclude the possibility of temporary oversupply in the next two years”, says Figo Wang, senior analyst of LEDinside.
Wang also points out that prices of LED chips in China fell sharply during 2015, resulting in a surge of orders going to Chinese LED chip suppliers in 2016. In order to meet the demand, Chinese chip suppliers have decided to raise their CAPEX. In comparison, other chip makers worldwide have lowered their investment in production, and even withdrew from the LED market. In 2017, Chinese LED chip makers continue their active investment in the industry and this year’s new MOCVD expansion plans mainly come from San’an Optoelectronics, HC SemiTek and Aucksun.
Regarding 2-inch equivalent epitaxial wafer, San’an Optoelectronics, HC SemiTek and Aucksun increase their production capacity by 1.3 million pieces, 1 million pieces, and 0.83 million pieces respectively, making them the top 3 LED chip suppliers in China. With the chip makers’ capacity expansion at the end of 2017, the market is expected to enter a balance in supply and demand. Therefore, suppliers like San’an Optoelectronics and HC SemiTek strategically adjust their prices of chips for lighting applications and digital displays, which are always a focus of competition in the industry. The prices, which have been pushed up for one and a half year, have chances to enter a period of stability or slight fluctuation.
After this round of large-scale expansion, the production capacity of the three industry leaders will exceed 1 million pieces per month, increasing the industrial production concentration. It can also improve the supply structure and prevent excessive price competition. In addition, new MOCVD systems have higher production efficiency than previous generation of K465i, lowering the cost by 30%. As the result, major players like San’an Optoelectronics and HC SemiTek will enhance their cost competitiveness while other suppliers that cannot afford the production expansion will be marginalized in the market.
“However, as the major LED chip makers continue to carry out capacity expansion plans, we do not exclude the possibility of temporary oversupply in the next two years”, says Figo Wang, senior analyst of LEDinside.
Wang also points out that prices of LED chips in China fell sharply during 2015, resulting in a surge of orders going to Chinese LED chip suppliers in 2016. In order to meet the demand, Chinese chip suppliers have decided to raise their CAPEX. In comparison, other chip makers worldwide have lowered their investment in production, and even withdrew from the LED market. In 2017, Chinese LED chip makers continue their active investment in the industry and this year’s new MOCVD expansion plans mainly come from San’an Optoelectronics, HC SemiTek and Aucksun.
Regarding 2-inch equivalent epitaxial wafer, San’an Optoelectronics, HC SemiTek and Aucksun increase their production capacity by 1.3 million pieces, 1 million pieces, and 0.83 million pieces respectively, making them the top 3 LED chip suppliers in China. With the chip makers’ capacity expansion at the end of 2017, the market is expected to enter a balance in supply and demand. Therefore, suppliers like San’an Optoelectronics and HC SemiTek strategically adjust their prices of chips for lighting applications and digital displays, which are always a focus of competition in the industry. The prices, which have been pushed up for one and a half year, have chances to enter a period of stability or slight fluctuation.
After this round of large-scale expansion, the production capacity of the three industry leaders will exceed 1 million pieces per month, increasing the industrial production concentration. It can also improve the supply structure and prevent excessive price competition. In addition, new MOCVD systems have higher production efficiency than previous generation of K465i, lowering the cost by 30%. As the result, major players like San’an Optoelectronics and HC SemiTek will enhance their cost competitiveness while other suppliers that cannot afford the production expansion will be marginalized in the market.
LED chip market to achieve supply-demand balance in 2018 Major Chinese LED chip suppliers including San’an Optoelectronics and HC SemiTek have lowered...
Flexenclosure opens second production facility in Sweden Swedish provider of sustainable Internet infrastructure Flexenclosure is establishing a...
Nano Dimension sells 3D printer to European aerospace company Additive electronics provider, Nano Dimension, says that a European aerospace and...
Rambus renews patent license agreement with Panasonic Rambus and Panasonic Corporation has renewed their patent license agreement...
Sponsored content by Mouser EelectronicsBourns MF-USML Series PPTC Resettable Fuses The resettable Fuses offer maximum operating current from 1.75A to 7.0A and resistance values starting at 13.5mΩ. Typical applications for these products include port protection, wearable devices, and battery protection.
ABB completes EPC business model change ABB takes actions across three divisions aimed to shift the center of gravity towards...
Christmas is a time to give and reflect For us as a company, 2017 has been very successful; we reached all our goals (be it those communicated externally or those that we decided upon internally), we met new customers and got to interview interesting people.
China develops its domestic memory chips fabrication The landscape of China’s dynamic and fast-growing semiconductor industry shows...
Acetech expanding into EMEA Acetech Electronic Industrial (Xiamen) Co., Ltd, manufacturer of high-performance...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
Würth Group acquires lubricant specialist Liqui Moly The Würth Group is taking over the Ulm-based company Liqui Moly GmbH, purchasing all shares from the managing partner, Ernst Prost, effective as of 1 January 2018.
North American PCB industry growth continues to strengthen Positive year-over-year shipment and order growth continued in November. The book-to-bill ratio...
Nokia and Huawei sign patent license agreement Nokia says that it has signed a multi-year patent license agreement with Huawei.
SAE licences CML technology SAE Magnetics (HK) has signed an agreement to licence the use of Cambridge Mechatronics Ltd...
RUAG Space builds brain of each Galileo satellite OHB System AG commissioned RUAG to continue supplying the Control and Data Units for the...
Harrison Manufacturing deploys Rethink Robotics’ Sawyer Plastics injection molding manufacturer, Harrison Manufacturing, recently...
PCB industry on growth path in October 2017 Turnover reported by PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region (Germany, Austria ...
Raytheon forms new subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates Raytheon Company announces that it has formed Raytheon Emirates, a new, wholly owned...
Thales to acquire Gemalto Thales and Gemalto says that they have reached an agreement on a recommended all-cash offer for all issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Gemalto.
Kuka acquires Visual Components Visual Components are specialists in software solutions for 3D simulation in factory...
Nidec and Groupe PSA to form joint venture Nidec Corporation and Groupe PSA, through Nidec Leroy-Somer Holding, intend to set up a joint...
Harris delivers fourth GPS III satellite navigation payload Harris Corporation has delivered the advanced navigation payload for the fourth GPS III Space...
BMW teams up with US battery developer The BMW Group and Solid Power partner to drive solid-state battery adoption.
Varioprint invests in fine-line technology-driven At the beginning of the year, the project ‘ultra-fine line production’ was stated. Varioprint intends to...
Zeiss acquires majority stake in Italian X-ray provider German optics expert Zeiss says it will acquire a majority stake in the Italian provider of industrial X-ray solutions, Bosello High Technology.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments