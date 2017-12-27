© Flexenclosure Electronics Production | December 27, 2017
Flexenclosure opens second production facility in Sweden
Swedish provider of sustainable Internet infrastructure Flexenclosure is establishing a second production facility in western Sweden to manage the increasing global demand for its prefabricated eCentre data centres.
Flexenclosure’s custom designed, flexible and energy efficient eCentre is being used by an increasing number of telecom, Internet and colocation service companies across the world. The company recently announced its expansion in Latin America with an order for two new data centres in Chile and Ecuador. And earlier this month, Flexenclosure and Virtutel announced a project to roll out up to 20 edge data centres across Australia. Centre is also very popular in many emerging markets in Africa due to its durability, quick deployment and the company’s extensive experience of supplying top quality ICT infrastructure to the most demanding locations around the globe.
In order to meet customers’ expectations of increasing volumes and speedy deliveries of new eCentre data centres, Flexenclosure will open a new production facility in January 2018 at Lidköping-Hovby Airport – a regional airport in western Sweden. The company already operates its main production facility at its corporate hub in nearby Vara.
“This is a major milestone for us and a confirmation of our successful growth strategy for both our eCentre product and our business,” said David King, CEO, Flexenclosure. “We are rapidly expanding our global eCentre footprint and the new facility will enable us to deliver new data centres even faster to our customers around the world.”
In order to meet customers’ expectations of increasing volumes and speedy deliveries of new eCentre data centres, Flexenclosure will open a new production facility in January 2018 at Lidköping-Hovby Airport – a regional airport in western Sweden. The company already operates its main production facility at its corporate hub in nearby Vara.
“This is a major milestone for us and a confirmation of our successful growth strategy for both our eCentre product and our business,” said David King, CEO, Flexenclosure. “We are rapidly expanding our global eCentre footprint and the new facility will enable us to deliver new data centres even faster to our customers around the world.”
LED chip market to achieve supply-demand balance in 2018 Major Chinese LED chip suppliers including San’an Optoelectronics and HC SemiTek have lowered...
Flexenclosure opens second production facility in Sweden Swedish provider of sustainable Internet infrastructure Flexenclosure is establishing a...
Nano Dimension sells 3D printer to European aerospace company Additive electronics provider, Nano Dimension, says that a European aerospace and...
Rambus renews patent license agreement with Panasonic Rambus and Panasonic Corporation has renewed their patent license agreement...
Sponsored content by Mouser EelectronicsBourns MF-USML Series PPTC Resettable Fuses The resettable Fuses offer maximum operating current from 1.75A to 7.0A and resistance values starting at 13.5mΩ. Typical applications for these products include port protection, wearable devices, and battery protection.
ABB completes EPC business model change ABB takes actions across three divisions aimed to shift the center of gravity towards...
Christmas is a time to give and reflect For us as a company, 2017 has been very successful; we reached all our goals (be it those communicated externally or those that we decided upon internally), we met new customers and got to interview interesting people.
China develops its domestic memory chips fabrication The landscape of China’s dynamic and fast-growing semiconductor industry shows...
Acetech expanding into EMEA Acetech Electronic Industrial (Xiamen) Co., Ltd, manufacturer of high-performance...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
Würth Group acquires lubricant specialist Liqui Moly The Würth Group is taking over the Ulm-based company Liqui Moly GmbH, purchasing all shares from the managing partner, Ernst Prost, effective as of 1 January 2018.
North American PCB industry growth continues to strengthen Positive year-over-year shipment and order growth continued in November. The book-to-bill ratio...
Nokia and Huawei sign patent license agreement Nokia says that it has signed a multi-year patent license agreement with Huawei.
SAE licences CML technology SAE Magnetics (HK) has signed an agreement to licence the use of Cambridge Mechatronics Ltd...
RUAG Space builds brain of each Galileo satellite OHB System AG commissioned RUAG to continue supplying the Control and Data Units for the...
Harrison Manufacturing deploys Rethink Robotics’ Sawyer Plastics injection molding manufacturer, Harrison Manufacturing, recently...
PCB industry on growth path in October 2017 Turnover reported by PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region (Germany, Austria ...
Raytheon forms new subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates Raytheon Company announces that it has formed Raytheon Emirates, a new, wholly owned...
Thales to acquire Gemalto Thales and Gemalto says that they have reached an agreement on a recommended all-cash offer for all issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Gemalto.
Kuka acquires Visual Components Visual Components are specialists in software solutions for 3D simulation in factory...
Nidec and Groupe PSA to form joint venture Nidec Corporation and Groupe PSA, through Nidec Leroy-Somer Holding, intend to set up a joint...
Harris delivers fourth GPS III satellite navigation payload Harris Corporation has delivered the advanced navigation payload for the fourth GPS III Space...
BMW teams up with US battery developer The BMW Group and Solid Power partner to drive solid-state battery adoption.
Varioprint invests in fine-line technology-driven At the beginning of the year, the project ‘ultra-fine line production’ was stated. Varioprint intends to...
Zeiss acquires majority stake in Italian X-ray provider German optics expert Zeiss says it will acquire a majority stake in the Italian provider of industrial X-ray solutions, Bosello High Technology.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments