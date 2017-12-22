© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Nokia and Huawei sign patent license agreement

Nokia says that it has signed a multi-year patent license agreement with Huawei.

"Huawei is one of China's largest companies and is among the world's leading smartphone manufacturers and we are delighted to welcome them to our family of patent licensees," said Maria Varsellona, chief legal officer at Nokia.



While details of the license agreement remain confidential, Nokia says that it expects that revenue for the agreement will begin to be recognised in the fourth quarter of 2017.