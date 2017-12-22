© begemot 30 dreamstime.com Analysis | December 22, 2017
China develops its domestic memory chips fabrication
The landscape of China’s dynamic and fast-growing semiconductor industry shows that the memory segment will be a focus for the industry, considering that China now heavily relies on imported semiconductor components, and that semiconductor is a sensitive sector which may have potential applications in national security.
Backed by large sum of funds and government-initiated resources, China has embarked on the development of memory segment, where three major domestic players have emerged, including Fujian Jin Hua Integrated Circuit (JHICC), Innotron Memory, and Tsinghua Unigroup.
Attempts to acquire technologies from foreign companies met resistance in early stages of the development, including Tsinghua Unigroup’s attempt to make technical cooperation deals with Micron, and China-backed funds’ proposals to acquire U.S.-based chipmakers. But China continues to aggressively headhunt for industry talents worldwide, for instance, from Taiwan, Japan, and Korea. The strategy has changed from seeking intellectual property authorization to domestic R&D, showing the strong determination of China to develop its domestic memory fabrication.
JHICC and Innotron respectively focus on specialty DRAM and mobile DRAM
In the DRAM sector, China has adjusted its strategy to reallocate the originally-scattered resources guided by a more explicit goal. From the technical perspective, Chinese memory suppliers have been laying the foundation for all DRAM segments except graphic DRAM.
JHICC and Innotron are currently two leading DRAM manufacturers in China. JHICC mainly focuses on specialty DRAM R&D and targets at the market of consumer electronics. Backed by large domestic consumption, JHICC is expected to expand its production capacity. Assisted by government subsidies, JHICC may even affect their business strategies in China, and obtain patents to enter the international market at the end of 2018, at the earliest.
While JHICC avoids competing with major foreign memory suppliers in mainstream applications, Innotron has been focusing on mobile DRAM, a key product of major foreign memory makers. Mobile DRAM currently accounts for the highest percentage in all memory products, but has high technical barriers for fabrication since it has strict requirements of reducing power consumption. However, given that Chinese brands have accounted for over 40% of global smartphone shipments, if LPDDR4 enters mass production successfully, together with subsidies and supportive policies, Chinese government may partially achieve its goal of lowering its reliance on imported memory products.
Yangtze Memory Technologies Company (YMTC) takes the lead in NAND Flash market, with early development focusing on low-end products
As for NAND Flash sector, YMTC, a subsidiary of Tsinghua Unigroup, has taken the lead among Chinese domestic semiconductor enterprises. It focuses on the domestic market in the early stage of development, and will first develop low-end products such as memory cards and USB drives because its technology is still not competitive with other established global suppliers. It will not enter the SSD market until its technology advances to 64/96-layer. However, SSD market is highly competitive, so it is not easy for YMTC to gain cost competitiveness without the support from government. Therefore, taking advantages of Chinese large domestic market will be the feasible strategy for Tsinghua Unigroup to achieve growth.
Furthermore, after YMTC was founded, XMC shifts its focus to NOR Flash production. Although the trial manufacturing line of NAND Flash is currently set in XMC, the production of NOR Flash and NAND Flash will be spilt to the two companies, after YMTC finishes the construction of new site in Wuhan Donghu New Technology Development Zone.
TrendForce points out that the next 3 to 5 years will be a crucial period for China to find out whether its strategy of developing memory fabrication works. Deployment in intellectual property will be particularly significant. In order to negotiate and compete with established global chipmakers, Chinese government and semiconductor manufacturers will need to take advantage of its domestic market, and meanwhile, constantly enhance their product development ability and production capacity.
www.trendforce.com
Attempts to acquire technologies from foreign companies met resistance in early stages of the development, including Tsinghua Unigroup’s attempt to make technical cooperation deals with Micron, and China-backed funds’ proposals to acquire U.S.-based chipmakers. But China continues to aggressively headhunt for industry talents worldwide, for instance, from Taiwan, Japan, and Korea. The strategy has changed from seeking intellectual property authorization to domestic R&D, showing the strong determination of China to develop its domestic memory fabrication.
JHICC and Innotron respectively focus on specialty DRAM and mobile DRAM
In the DRAM sector, China has adjusted its strategy to reallocate the originally-scattered resources guided by a more explicit goal. From the technical perspective, Chinese memory suppliers have been laying the foundation for all DRAM segments except graphic DRAM.
JHICC and Innotron are currently two leading DRAM manufacturers in China. JHICC mainly focuses on specialty DRAM R&D and targets at the market of consumer electronics. Backed by large domestic consumption, JHICC is expected to expand its production capacity. Assisted by government subsidies, JHICC may even affect their business strategies in China, and obtain patents to enter the international market at the end of 2018, at the earliest.
While JHICC avoids competing with major foreign memory suppliers in mainstream applications, Innotron has been focusing on mobile DRAM, a key product of major foreign memory makers. Mobile DRAM currently accounts for the highest percentage in all memory products, but has high technical barriers for fabrication since it has strict requirements of reducing power consumption. However, given that Chinese brands have accounted for over 40% of global smartphone shipments, if LPDDR4 enters mass production successfully, together with subsidies and supportive policies, Chinese government may partially achieve its goal of lowering its reliance on imported memory products.
Yangtze Memory Technologies Company (YMTC) takes the lead in NAND Flash market, with early development focusing on low-end products
As for NAND Flash sector, YMTC, a subsidiary of Tsinghua Unigroup, has taken the lead among Chinese domestic semiconductor enterprises. It focuses on the domestic market in the early stage of development, and will first develop low-end products such as memory cards and USB drives because its technology is still not competitive with other established global suppliers. It will not enter the SSD market until its technology advances to 64/96-layer. However, SSD market is highly competitive, so it is not easy for YMTC to gain cost competitiveness without the support from government. Therefore, taking advantages of Chinese large domestic market will be the feasible strategy for Tsinghua Unigroup to achieve growth.
Furthermore, after YMTC was founded, XMC shifts its focus to NOR Flash production. Although the trial manufacturing line of NAND Flash is currently set in XMC, the production of NOR Flash and NAND Flash will be spilt to the two companies, after YMTC finishes the construction of new site in Wuhan Donghu New Technology Development Zone.
TrendForce points out that the next 3 to 5 years will be a crucial period for China to find out whether its strategy of developing memory fabrication works. Deployment in intellectual property will be particularly significant. In order to negotiate and compete with established global chipmakers, Chinese government and semiconductor manufacturers will need to take advantage of its domestic market, and meanwhile, constantly enhance their product development ability and production capacity.
www.trendforce.com
ABB completes EPC business model change ABB takes actions across three divisions aimed to shift the center of gravity towards...
Christmas is a time to give and reflect For us as a company, 2017 has been very successful; we reached all our goals (be it those communicated externally or those that we decided upon internally), we met new customers and got to interview interesting people.
China develops its domestic memory chips fabrication The landscape of China’s dynamic and fast-growing semiconductor industry shows...
Acetech expanding into EMEA Acetech Electronic Industrial (Xiamen) Co., Ltd, manufacturer of high-performance...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
Würth Group acquires lubricant specialist Liqui Moly The Würth Group is taking over the Ulm-based company Liqui Moly GmbH, purchasing all shares from the managing partner, Ernst Prost, effective as of 1 January 2018.
North American PCB industry growth continues to strengthen Positive year-over-year shipment and order growth continued in November. The book-to-bill ratio...
Nokia and Huawei sign patent license agreement Nokia says that it has signed a multi-year patent license agreement with Huawei.
SAE licences CML technology SAE Magnetics (HK) has signed an agreement to licence the use of Cambridge Mechatronics Ltd...
RUAG Space builds brain of each Galileo satellite OHB System AG commissioned RUAG to continue supplying the Control and Data Units for the...
Harrison Manufacturing deploys Rethink Robotics’ Sawyer Plastics injection molding manufacturer, Harrison Manufacturing, recently...
PCB industry on growth path in October 2017 Turnover reported by PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region (Germany, Austria ...
Raytheon forms new subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates Raytheon Company announces that it has formed Raytheon Emirates, a new, wholly owned...
Sponsored content by Mouser EelectronicsBourns MF-USML Series PPTC Resettable Fuses The resettable Fuses offer maximum operating current from 1.75A to 7.0A and resistance values starting at 13.5mΩ. Typical applications for these products include port protection, wearable devices, and battery protection.
Thales to acquire Gemalto Thales and Gemalto says that they have reached an agreement on a recommended all-cash offer for all issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Gemalto.
Kuka acquires Visual Components Visual Components are specialists in software solutions for 3D simulation in factory...
Nidec and Groupe PSA to form joint venture Nidec Corporation and Groupe PSA, through Nidec Leroy-Somer Holding, intend to set up a joint...
Harris delivers fourth GPS III satellite navigation payload Harris Corporation has delivered the advanced navigation payload for the fourth GPS III Space...
BMW teams up with US battery developer The BMW Group and Solid Power partner to drive solid-state battery adoption.
Varioprint invests in fine-line technology-driven At the beginning of the year, the project ‘ultra-fine line production’ was stated. Varioprint intends to...
Zeiss acquires majority stake in Italian X-ray provider German optics expert Zeiss says it will acquire a majority stake in the Italian provider of industrial X-ray solutions, Bosello High Technology.
Benchmark Electronics names new CFO EMS provider Benchmark Electronics has appointed Roop K. Lakkaraju as executive vice...
VW names head of Battery Cell Center of Excellence In the future, Frank Blome is to head the Battery Cell Center of Excellence of the Volkswagen...
North American semi equipment industry posts November 2017 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.05...
Samsung enters R&D partnership with Clemson & USC Samsung Electronics America has entered into a new R&D partnership with the state of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments