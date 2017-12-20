© KUKA Electronics Production | December 20, 2017
Kuka acquires Visual Components
Visual Components are specialists in software solutions for 3D simulation in factory planning. This simulation will now be added to the Kuka product portfolio and is described as an important component when it comes to designing the factory of the future.
The software from Finnish Visual Components is used for planning and decision-making processes. For Kuka, the simulation tool is an important milestone with great potential for solutions in Kuka’s simulation ecosystem. After all, simulation is one of the key elements for technological innovations such as artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality, cloud technology and the Internet of Things, Kuka states in a press release.
“3D simulation is an important element in the design of the factory of the future,” said Dr. Till Reuter, CEO of Kuka AG. “Visual Components offers innovative solutions in this field.”
“Visual Components and Kuka have been working together successfully for many years,” says Juha Renfors, CEO and founder of Visual Components. “We have found a strong and reliable partner for continued international growth.”
