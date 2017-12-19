© Volkswagen

VW names head of Battery Cell Center of Excellence

In the future, Frank Blome is to head the Battery Cell Center of Excellence of the Volkswagen brand. Blome, previously Chairman of the Management Board of Deutsche ACCUmotive GmbH, is to assume the newly created function with effect from January 1, 2018.

Blome started his career as a development engineer in 1995. Following various positions as project manager and development manager for electric drive systems with Continental AG, he became Head of Energy Management of Continental AG in 2004. In 2009 he was appointed Chairman of the Board of Management of Deutsche ACCUmotive GmbH in Kirchheim/Teck and Kamenz. From 2013, Blome was also Managing Director of Li-Tec Battery GmbH.