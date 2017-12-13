© jabil

Jabil and Baicells sign manufacturing deal

Jabil will manufacture Baicells’ 10W mini-cell base station. This is also planned as a starting point for possible future strategic cooperation worldwide.

Under the agreement, Jabil will support Baicells’ global business expansion and provide advanced manufacturing services to sites in the US, China, Southeast Asia, Brazil and Europe.



“This agreement is a win-win model for both companies as well as our worldwide customers,” said Emanuele Cavallaro, senior vice president, Global Business Units for Jabil. “Baicells’ R&D capabilities will inform Jabil with insights into emerging customer demands, while our global supply chain and manufacturing capabilities will accelerate Baicells’ global business expansion.”



“Strong design capabilities will help manufacturers better understand how to help telecom vendors remain competitive as wireless network architectures and hardware continue to evolve from 4G to 5G,” said Sun Lixin, Baicells’ chief executive officer (CEO). “Baicells’ vision for realizing the technology is widely acknowledged by many top vendors and we are seeing future opportunities increase. By developing partnerships like the one with Jabil, we are building a friendly ecosystem that will position us well to win the 5G battle.”