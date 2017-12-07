© espen solli

Zumtobel equip Oslo airport with 21'200 LED luminaires

Lighting group Zumtobel has equipped the new terminal at Oslo's airport; within the scope of the project, more than 21'200 Zumtobel and Thorn brand LED luminaires with Tridonic technology inside were installed.

Furthermore the terminal became equipped with an emergency lighting and a lighting control system from Zumtobel Group Services (ZGS). The total order volume amounts to more than EUR 5 million. ZGS have also recently been commissioned with the retrofitting of emergency lighting systems in another area of the airport.



It was particularly important to Avinor, the company that runs the Oslo airport, that the luminaires in the new terminal visually match the existing lighting in the other areas of the airport to the greatest possible extent. The Zumtobel Group was the only tenderer that was able to meet these requirements with, tailor-made LED luminaires designed specifically for the airport, a press release states.



Philip Widner, VP Sales Region Northern Europe, Zumtobel Group, on the cooperation: "We are very proud to have supplied one of the most renowned and modern airports in Europe with our state-of-the-art lighting solutions. The wide product portfolio of our brands made it possible to meet all of the requirements at Oslo airport and to deliver the perfect solution for a project of this size and complexity."