Nordson SELECT signs smartTec as European distributor

Nordson has appointed smartTec GmbH as a distributor for the complete Nordson SELECT portfolio throughout central Europe.

Headquartered in Rodgau, Germany, smartTec GmbH operates the Soldering Competence Center Europe (SCCE) and has a presence in six countries. The company will serve customers throughout Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway



“The Nordson SELECT equipment is robust, has many unique features and the chemistry between our organizations is right,” commented Uwe Geisler, CEO of smartTec. “The fact that our new

partner is part of the Nordson Group makes it easier since we already have a very good relationship with Nordson ASYMTEK for dispensing and conformal coating.”



Philipp Grosse, European Sales Manager of Nordson SELECT stated, “We are delighted to have smartTec as members of our sales team with their extensive sales and service network.” Grosse

added, “In addition, smartTec offers consulting and application services to analyze soldering problems and provide process solutions including alloy and flux selection as well as extensive process training.”