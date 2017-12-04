© Verv Electronics Production | December 04, 2017
European Circuits takes care of Verv’s smart home units
Verv is a smart home energy assistant that provides users with information about their home appliances; and European Circuits is involved in pretty much the entire thing.
Using artificial intelligence technology, Verv will identify what appliances are using power and how much money each one is costing, in real-time.
European Circuits has been working with Verv from prototype stage and the company is now making the first production run of the product. The company make the PCBs, assemble the PCBs and then assemble and package the mechanical elements of the product. Furthermore, the units are tested and packaged before sending to distributors, European Circuits writes in a press release.
“We’ve been impressed with the truly end-to-end solution that European Circuits has provided us with. They have consistently accommodated our needs as a business to provide good value for money. We’re excited to see Verv infiltrate the smart home space and look forward to our continued collaboration with European Circuits,” says Thomas Clarke, Lead Engineer, Verv.
