© Vermes Microdispensing Electronics Production | December 01, 2017
Vermes Microdispensing with a new Chinese investor
Vermes Microdispensing, a supplier of microdispensing concepts and systems, has a new investor and is expanding its business activities.
The new investor, CCTC of Guangdong Province, China has worked diligently with Vermes Microdispensing CEO, Juergen Staedtler, to craft and implement a novel strategic vision for the business that should guarantee long-term growth for Vermes Microdispensing’s clients and members.
Juergen Staedtler, CEO and Managing Director of Vermes Microdispensing said: “We are delighted to welcome ChaoZhou Three-Circle (Group) Co.; Ltd. (CCTC) as long-term stakeholders. Their commitment will allow us to continue to grow our business and best serve our customers. We are now in our 7th year and with strong growths, Vermes Microdispensing is on a great trajectory.”
The firm has recently shown growth in revenues, strong increase in employment of new professionals including a rapid, 30% growth of its Research and Development team and a steady expansion of its global locations. Juergen Staedtler will continue to lead Vermes Microdispensing GmbH, under the new ownership arrangement and with access to new equity, the company will be able to accelerate its product development plans.
Zhang Wanzhen, CEO of CCTC stated: “We were highly attracted to the opportunity to invest in Vermes Microdispensing. Its unique expertise that is highly thought of worldwide and its strong business model make it an excellent investment for CCTC. By working with a partner that shares our long-term vision, we aim to support and further strengthen Vermes Microdispensing’s growth for many years to come.”
The legal transaction of the transformational acquisition has been granted all the required regulatory approvals. Vermes Microdispensing will continue to be headquartered in Otterfing near Munich, Germany where it plans to move into new, own purpose built premises.
