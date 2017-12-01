© apple Analysis | December 01, 2017
Strong early iPhone X adoption positions Apple for market leadership
In eight countries, the iPhone X already accounts for over 2 percent of the iPhone active installed base just three weeks after its first availability on November 3,, 2017, writes market researcher IHS/Markit.
The leading countries for iPhone X adoption are markets with high gross domestic product (GDP) per head such as Singapore, Denmark, Switzerland and Japan.
iPhone X does best in markets where iPhone Plus is popular
Countries where 'Plus' model iPhones have been successful in the past have a strong correlation with initial levels of iPhone X adoption. Consumers in those markets have a greater interest in larger displays and high-quality dual cameras, as well as the willingness to pay the higher price a Plus model or iPhone X costs over regular-size iPhones.
Despite production constraints, in the markets where iPhone X has launched, initial uptake is very similar to adoption of previous iPhone flagship launches in the same launch period. This indicates good demand for iPhone X and is better than the rumored supply.
In the US, iPhone X adoption after three weeks matched the adoption of iPhone 8 Plus and beat early adoption levels for both the iPhone 8 and 7 Plus. Only the iPhone 7 model had greater initial success. In Japan, initial iPhone X adoption was as good as or better than any recent iPhone launch, and matched the level of the iPhone 7.
Apple will enjoy record-breaking iPhone performance in 2018
"We expect Apple will enjoy its best ever year for iPhone. IHS Markit forecasts each of the next four quarters will see increases year-on-year in iPhone shipment volumes, compared to the same quarter a year earlier", writes Ian Fogg, senior director, mobile and telecom, IHS / Markit.
In the fourth quarter of 2017, IHS Markit forecasts Apple will ship 88.8 million iPhones — this will be the greatest number of iPhones ever shipped in one quarter.
Apple will need to ship just 31 million iPhone X units for iPhone average selling price (ASP) to exceed USD 700 for the first time in the iPhone’s 10-year history, assuming total shipments amount to 88.8 million.
iPhone X represents a shrewd strategy from Apple. In a maturing smartphone market, consumers may choose to buy replacement smartphones less often. If so, the higher price of the iPhone X means Apple could gain similar revenue levels and profits at lower shipment volumes. If Apple can increase unit shipments instead, then iPhone X will drive significantly higher iPhone profits.
iPhone X does best in markets where iPhone Plus is popular
Countries where 'Plus' model iPhones have been successful in the past have a strong correlation with initial levels of iPhone X adoption. Consumers in those markets have a greater interest in larger displays and high-quality dual cameras, as well as the willingness to pay the higher price a Plus model or iPhone X costs over regular-size iPhones.
Despite production constraints, in the markets where iPhone X has launched, initial uptake is very similar to adoption of previous iPhone flagship launches in the same launch period. This indicates good demand for iPhone X and is better than the rumored supply.
In the US, iPhone X adoption after three weeks matched the adoption of iPhone 8 Plus and beat early adoption levels for both the iPhone 8 and 7 Plus. Only the iPhone 7 model had greater initial success. In Japan, initial iPhone X adoption was as good as or better than any recent iPhone launch, and matched the level of the iPhone 7.
Apple will enjoy record-breaking iPhone performance in 2018
"We expect Apple will enjoy its best ever year for iPhone. IHS Markit forecasts each of the next four quarters will see increases year-on-year in iPhone shipment volumes, compared to the same quarter a year earlier", writes Ian Fogg, senior director, mobile and telecom, IHS / Markit.
In the fourth quarter of 2017, IHS Markit forecasts Apple will ship 88.8 million iPhones — this will be the greatest number of iPhones ever shipped in one quarter.
Apple will need to ship just 31 million iPhone X units for iPhone average selling price (ASP) to exceed USD 700 for the first time in the iPhone’s 10-year history, assuming total shipments amount to 88.8 million.
iPhone X represents a shrewd strategy from Apple. In a maturing smartphone market, consumers may choose to buy replacement smartphones less often. If so, the higher price of the iPhone X means Apple could gain similar revenue levels and profits at lower shipment volumes. If Apple can increase unit shipments instead, then iPhone X will drive significantly higher iPhone profits.
Strong early iPhone X adoption positions Apple for market leadership In eight countries, the iPhone X already accounts for over 2 percent of the iPhone active...
Vermes Microdispensing with a new Chinese investor Vermes Microdispensing, a supplier of microdispensing concepts and systems, has a...
Orbital ATK stockholders says 'Yes' to acquisition by Northrop Grumman Orbital ATK says its stockholders overwhelmingly approved Northrop Grumman's proposed...
Omron inaugurates Nordic automation centre The company has officially opened its new Nordic Automation Centre (NAC) in...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
From Casablanca to Tanger with Bombardier’s signalling tech After almost four months of successful operation, the first 30km stretch of the Casablanca...
Narita Airport gets Smiths' security upgrade The Narita International Airport in Japan has ordered 20 high-speed CTX 9800 DSi...
Neways to increase production with a Czech expansion EMS provider Neways Electronics has officially launched its expansion of the company's...
TSMC's still the top dog among global semiconductor foundries According to TrendForce’s latest report, the global revenue for semiconductor foundry is...
Alenia Space gets Space Rider development contract Thales Alenia Space (Thales 67%, Leonardo 33%), with co-contractor ELV (European Launch Vehicle 70%, Avio SpA 30%, AVI) has signed a contract with the European Space Agency for the engineering and preliminary development of...
Growth continues for PCB manufacturers in August Turnover reported by PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region (Germany, Austria...
BWM’s looking for partners to go small and electric German car manufacturer BMW wants to find partners for an electrified future for the Mini...
First 5G Life campus to open in Belgium Ericsson and Corda Campus are launching the first 5G Life Campus in Hasselt, Belgium...
Italian EMS orders Swedish machinery Swedish supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, Obducat, has via its...
Worldwide Semi market to grow continuously in 2017 and 2018 The World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) expects the world semiconductor market to...
Aspocomp strengthens its sales organisation The PCB manufacturer has appointed Mika Sillgren as Global Account Manager, large...
Airbus, Rolls-Royce, & Siemens team up for electric future Airbus, Rolls-Royce, and Siemens have formed a partnership which aims at developing a near-term flight demonstrator and a significant step forward in hybrid-electric propulsion for commercial aircraft.
Emerson withdraws offer for Rockwell Automation Emerson says that it has withdrawn its proposal to acquire Rockwell Automation for...
Bombardier doubles capacity at London Biggin Hill service centre Bombardier Business Aircraft’s service centre at London Biggin Hill Airport has doubled its...
OHB signs contract for electro-optical reconnaissance system OHB System AG, a subsidiary of space technology group OHB SE, has signed a contract with s...
Lucid outgrows current location - heads for bigger and better It has been an exciting year at Lucid Motors. The electric car maker has been working on...
GPV expands in Mexico with Yamaha equipment Danish EMS-provider already plans to double the production capacity at the newly-opened plant in Mexico. And has turned to equipment manufacturer Yamaha.
Airbus selects Shenzhen for its China Innovation Centre Airbus has selected the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, widely considered to be the Silicon Valley of China, to establish its Airbus China Innovation Centre (ACIC).
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments