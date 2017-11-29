© aspocomp

Aspocomp strengthens its sales organisation

The PCB manufacturer has appointed Mika Sillgren as Global Account Manager, large accounts.

Mika has been working at Panasonic Industrial Devices Materials Europe GmbH and has now joined Aspocomp. Prior to working at Panasonic, Mika gathered extensive experience from over 15 years at Nokia with holding different roles from Printed Circuit Board design engineering to PCB Technology Manager positions.



"With the addition of Mika, Aspocomp adds great insight, knowhow and strength from PCB materials and development industry as well as PCB technology development at large OEMs, which we can utilize effectively to improve our customer service," says Tero Päärni, VP Sales at Aspocomp Group Plc.