Electronics Production | November 28, 2017
New CFO at Kulicke & Soffa Industries
Kulicke & Soffa Industries' Jonathan Chou has stepped down as Executive Vice President, CFO and Principal Accounting Officer effective immediately. He will remain with the Company until February 28, 2018 to ensure an orderly transition.
The company has named Lester A. Wong, Kulicke & Soffa's General Counsel & Senior Vice President, Legal Affairs, to fill the role of interim CFO as the company search for a permanent successor among external and internal candidates.
Fusen Chen, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated "I would like to thank Jonathan for all his efforts and contribution to Kulicke & Soffa during the last 7 years. He has built an outstanding finance team and implemented robust financial processes which helped contribute to the success of the Company's businesses and operations. Lester has worked closely with myself, the Board and the Finance team as General Counsel for many years and the Board and I are confident that he will provide strong leadership to the Finance team."
Mr. Wong, has been Kulicke & Soffa's General Counsel since 2011. His career includes roles as General Counsel and Senior Legal Counsel of several Asia based US listed companies where he played key roles in managing the company's public reporting, compliance, litigation and M&A activities.
Fusen Chen, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated "I would like to thank Jonathan for all his efforts and contribution to Kulicke & Soffa during the last 7 years. He has built an outstanding finance team and implemented robust financial processes which helped contribute to the success of the Company's businesses and operations. Lester has worked closely with myself, the Board and the Finance team as General Counsel for many years and the Board and I are confident that he will provide strong leadership to the Finance team."
Mr. Wong, has been Kulicke & Soffa's General Counsel since 2011. His career includes roles as General Counsel and Senior Legal Counsel of several Asia based US listed companies where he played key roles in managing the company's public reporting, compliance, litigation and M&A activities.
Airbus, Rolls-Royce, & Siemens team up for electric future Airbus, Rolls-Royce, and Siemens have formed a partnership which aims at developing a near-term flight demonstrator and a significant step forward in hybrid-electric propulsion for commercial aircraft.
Emerson withdraws offer for Rockwell Automation Emerson says that it has withdrawn its proposal to acquire Rockwell Automation for...
Bombardier doubles capacity at London Biggin Hill service centre Bombardier Business Aircraft’s service centre at London Biggin Hill Airport has doubled its...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
OHB signs contract for electro-optical reconnaissance system OHB System AG, a subsidiary of space technology group OHB SE, has signed a contract with s...
Lucid outgrows current location - heads for bigger and better It has been an exciting year at Lucid Motors. The electric car maker has been working on...
GPV expands in Mexico with Yamaha equipment Danish EMS-provider already plans to double the production capacity at the newly-opened plant in Mexico. And has turned to equipment manufacturer Yamaha.
Airbus selects Shenzhen for its China Innovation Centre Airbus has selected the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, widely considered to be the Silicon Valley of China, to establish its Airbus China Innovation Centre (ACIC).
Italian Railways Network secures 61 stations with Thales tech Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI) the Italian rail network operator, has awarded a pool of companies...
Ultra Electronics awarded surveillance contract Ultra Electronics' Communication & Integrated Systems (CIS) business based in Greenford...
BMZ Group to deliver battery systems to Eurabus The BMZ Group has signed a 150 million euro agreement with Eurabus GmbH to deliver...
Symbio and Denso to establish an innovation centre in Finland The software company Symbio will establish, together with Denso, an automotive...
Preh acquires ’ePower’ from Kongsberg Automotive Germany’s Preh GmbH is acquiring the ePower business unit from Norwegian Kongsberg...
ABB and Kawasaki join forces on 'cobot' automation ABB and Kawasaki Heavy Industries will join forces to share knowledge and promote the benefits of collaborative robots, in particular those with dual arm designs. The global cooperation will become effective immediately.
Mycronic receives order for an FPS mask writer Swedish equipment manufacturer Mycronic has received an order for a mask...
4Q17 Mobile DRAM sales growth may outperform Q3 Thanks to the gradual recovery of smartphone market and the advent of busy season, mobile...
ÅAC Microtec secures follow-on order from Airbus UK The Swedish company has secured a second order with Airbus Defence and Space in UK...
Stadium inks distribution deal Allied Electronics The UK-based electronics company is targeting an expansion of design-led business...
Emerson opens solutions centre in Singapore As part of its drive to make Singapore a hub for the delivery of Industrial Internet of Things...
Quantel: Keopsys signs defense contract for the Group Keopsys has signed a 12-year contract for EUR 6 million with a French defense firm for an OEM...
Rockwell says 'no thanks' to Emerson's offer Rockwell Automation has rejected Emerson’s unsolicited proposal to acquire Rockwell...
Romeo Power inaugurates EV battery pack plant Romeo Power Technology, an energy storage technology company founded by engineers and designers from SpaceX, Tesla, Amazon and Samsung, has completed the construction of its fully-automated lithium-ion battery pack...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments