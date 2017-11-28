New CFO at Kulicke & Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries' Jonathan Chou has stepped down as Executive Vice President, CFO and Principal Accounting Officer effective immediately. He will remain with the Company until February 28, 2018 to ensure an orderly transition.

The company has named Lester A. Wong, Kulicke & Soffa's General Counsel & Senior Vice President, Legal Affairs, to fill the role of interim CFO as the company search for a permanent successor among external and internal candidates.



Fusen Chen, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated "I would like to thank Jonathan for all his efforts and contribution to Kulicke & Soffa during the last 7 years. He has built an outstanding finance team and implemented robust financial processes which helped contribute to the success of the Company's businesses and operations. Lester has worked closely with myself, the Board and the Finance team as General Counsel for many years and the Board and I are confident that he will provide strong leadership to the Finance team."



Mr. Wong, has been Kulicke & Soffa's General Counsel since 2011. His career includes roles as General Counsel and Senior Legal Counsel of several Asia based US listed companies where he played key roles in managing the company's public reporting, compliance, litigation and M&A activities.