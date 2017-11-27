© thales

Italian Railways Network secures 61 stations with Thales tech

Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI) the Italian rail network operator, has awarded a pool of companies led by Thales a contract for the implementation of security systems on 61 RFI stations throughout various regions in Italy.

The company grouping also includes Leonardo, Ingegneria & Software Indistriale (I&SI) and SE.GI. The contract will enable the implementation of security systems such as Closed Circuit TV, access control/intrusion detection, smoke detection, protection fences, power efficiency, lighting, data transmission and wiring. It has a duration of five years, and includes maintenance work for five additional years.



This latest contract follows an earlier one signed in 2008 for 143 stations.



"This new contract reaffirms Thales’ capabilities in physical site security for critical infrastructure like rail network and stations. We’ve been a long standing partner of RFI and have proven expertise in this field as Thales and its partners have more than 10 years of experience of successful contract delivery for similar projects for RFI.

Roberto Tazzioli", country director for Thales in Italy.