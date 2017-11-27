© BMZ

BMZ Group to deliver battery systems to Eurabus

The BMZ Group has signed a 150 million euro agreement with Eurabus GmbH to deliver battery systems for E-buses.

The framework agreement governs a long-term collaboration to create system solutions for E-buses, and covers over 1’000 battery systems for buses scheduled to be delivered over the next 2-3 years.



“The agreement between BMZ and Eurabus is a milestone for the E-bus industry. European demand for E-buses is growing - there's a real boom going on in local public transportation,” explains Sven Bauer, CEO & Founder of the BMZ Group in a press release.



“We’re glad that we’ve concluded this agreement with the BMZ Group, adding a reliable partner for large battery production that guarantees the best possible energy efficiency for our E-buses,” explains Christian Seitz, Managing Director of Eurabus GmbH, which is headquartered in Berlin.



The BMZ Group develops battery systems for E-Buses with a length of 12 and 18 meters, designed for use in urban traffic. The lithium ion battery developed in the E.Volution Center has its own battery management system, and ensures E-buses can continue driving even in case of a partial battery failure.



“The buses are outfitted with capacities of up to 790 kWh using a modular system, which means they can drive 650 kilometres without a charge,” Dirk Oestreich, CTO at BMZ, explains.



The cells for the Eurabus E-buses are round cells with a high energy density which BMZ manufactures in Japan.