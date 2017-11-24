© aac microtec Electronics Production | November 24, 2017
ÅAC Microtec secures follow-on order from Airbus UK
The Swedish company has secured a second order with Airbus Defence and Space in UK to supply power subsystems for the ground testing of the ExoMars rover.
This is the second of the two orders for this type of equipment with a total order value of SEK 2.2 million (about EUR 223'400). ÅAC will provide a tailored power subsystem aiming to cover the immediate needs of testing of the ExoMars rover during its development phase. The completion date for delivering the equipment to Airbus is February 2018.
The ExoMars rover is a very expensive development as it is targeting an extreme environment of operation. All equipment that interface with the rover have to comply with strict specifications and quality assurance requirements to make sure that no damage is incurred to the rover during testing. The ÅAC supplied equipment will be used to power directly parts of the rover during it's ground testing phase and, as such, will comply with many of those requirements.
The primary goal of the ExoMars programme is to search for signs of past and extant life on Mars. It is a joint mission between the European and Russian space agencies (ESA and Roscosmos). The rover will be the first mission to combine the capability to move across the surface and to study Mars at depth.
"It is a great pleasure to be working with the Airbus team in the ExoMars programme. It is work that can help us evolve our processes to be compatible with those followed by Airbus and can potentially lead to other future work. It also underpins our continuing expansion as a tier-1 supplier to European and global spacecraft primes," says Iraklis Hatziathanasiou, VP Business Development Europe, in a press release.
