© everythingpossible dreamstime.com Electronics Production | November 24, 2017
Emerson opens solutions centre in Singapore
As part of its drive to make Singapore a hub for the delivery of Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and services for customers across Asia Pacific, Emerson has opened a customer-focused Solutions Centre at the regional headquarters of its Automation Solutions business here in Singapore.
The company also unveiled a collaborative project implemented under the Memorandum of Cooperation signed with Singapore Polytechnic to advance training of the digital workforce of the future.
The newly opened centre brings to life the capabilities of Emerson’s Plantweb digital ecosystem, an Industrial IoT automation platform. The Plantweb offering consists of standards-based hardware, software, intelligent devices, and services for securely implementing Industrial IoT-based solutions that can expand digital intelligence to the entire manufacturing enterprise, the company states in a press release.
The Emerson Solutions Centre includes two built-out plant settings. The Digital Plant in the centre features a scaled-down replica of a process manufacturing facility equipped with Emerson’s foundational digital solutions for process control and safety systems, as well as new Industrial IoT technologies. The Digital Plant simulates the processes of a typical facility, such as an oil refinery, a pharmaceutical plant or a power plant. It also includes a Central Control Room where customers can experience simulations of critical manufacturing processes for process optimisation.
“This is a first-of-its-kind facility that shows customers how automation and IoT technologies can drive measurable improvements to the bottom line of their manufacturing processes,” said Ron Martin, Asia Pacific president, Emerson Automation Solutions. “Here in Singapore, we have the brightest minds in the industry collaborating with and helping our customers plan and execute their vision of future operations and working with them to reengineer their facilities to deliver Top Quartile operating performance.”
To help provide customers with a trained, technology-savvy workforce, Emerson has teamed up with Singapore Polytechnic (SP) to support a significant upgrade to the training facilities and instructional materials for the polytechnic’s Continuing Education Training (CET) courses including the Earn and Learn Program (ELP) for the chemicals sector. The ELP is part of the SkillsFuture Singapore initiative to help individuals develop skills mastery and find fulfilling careers.
Emerson will be installing control systems, essential asset monitoring, and field instrumentation in three integrated process manufacturing units at SP’s chemical engineering training facility.
