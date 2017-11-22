© Arrow

Arrow signs Leoni for cables and assemblies in EMEA

Arrow Electronics has signed an agreement with Leoni Special Cables GmbH, part of Leoni’s automation & drives business unit, covering Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). It is the first time that Leoni has worked with a global electronics distributor.

In addition to opening its technical, sales and logistical channels to Leoni, Arrow plans to introduce a new value added service during 2018 to supply cable by the metre at lengths below the currently available minimum order quantity (MOQ). The capability to re-spool and cut cables will extend access to Leoni products to users who have lower individual requirements.



Hartmut Fischer, head of sales at Leoni’s Automation and Drives Business Unit, said: “This agreement brings the resources of two great global organisations together. Leoni products will now be available in smaller quantities faster than ever before due to Arrow’s value added service capabilities.”



Matthias Hutter, vice president product management and supplier marketing, Arrow EMEA Components, added: “Leoni has an excellent track record and range of products for sectors including industrial, healthcare and telecommunications. We are looking forward to bringing Arrow’s technical marketing expertise to bear on Leoni’s range in order to offer our customers even greater choice.”