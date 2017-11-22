© UMS Electronics Production | November 22, 2017
Velodyne LiDAR partners with UMS for autonomous vehicle testing
Velodyne LiDAR is partnering with Unmanned Solution (UMS) of South Korea to integrate its advanced LiDAR sensors into UMS’ expansive autonomous technology development program.
UMS’ autonomous program represents a broad spectrum of activities, including on-road vehicles, agricultural equipment, robots, and autonomous systems integration, as well as the development of an instructional platform for educational programs serving students studying autonomous and robotics technology. The company has deployed over 100 autonomous vehicles in South Korea thus far with more planned, all outfitted with varying combinations of Velodyne’s VLP-16, HDL-32, and HDL-64 LiDAR sensors.
“With its focus on the proliferation of autonomous technology across work and everyday life, including educational platforms that train tomorrow’s engineers, UMS is helping to bring about a revolution in how people interact with technology,” said Wei Weng, Asia Regional Director, Velodyne LiDAR. “We’re proud to have Velodyne LiDAR sensors as the eyes of UMS’ development program, giving their platforms the 360-degree view needed for safe and reliable operation.”
“Velodyne is a global leader in perception system technology, providing autonomous testing programs like those from UMS with critical data needed for safe and reliable real-world testing and deployment,” said Moon HeeChang, CEO, UMS. “LiDAR sensors from Velodyne have helped UMS create an incredibly diverse autonomous technology program and we look forward to continued expansion.”
