© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Harman, JBL and Frontier Silicon extend smart audio collaboration

Audio systems manufacturer Harman has chosen Frontier’s Minuet Smart Audio platform as the technology to power the new JBL Control Xstream wireless speakers.

This is the latest in a series of collaborations between the two companies which date back to 2013. The JBL Control Xstream speakers, with Chromecast built-in and Spotify Connect, provide synced wireless stereo and multi-room capability. The speakers also support playback of 24-bit/96kHz HD audio to ensure high quality audio.



Frontier Silicon is one of a small number of solution providers working with Google on its Chromecast built-in technology.



“Our Minuet platform provides a complete toolkit for brands and manufacturers wishing to develop smart audio devices with Chromecast built-in. We are delighted that Harman have once again chosen Minuet – this time to power its new JBL Control Xstream wireless speakers,” said Anthony Sethill, CEO, Frontier Silicon.



“Having worked with Frontier on other products, we were pleased to extend our Smart Audio relationship. Frontier’s technology team supported us to complete development of the JBL Control Xstream speakers in a timely manner,” said Lou Schreurs, VP BU Connected Home, Harman Lifestyle Audio.