6’000 employees to leave Siemens Gamesa

In the context of the ongoing integration of legacy structures, Siemens Gamesa has announced a restructuring plan affecting a maximum of 6'000 employees3 located in 24 countries.

Discussions with employee representatives will start immediately, in accordance with applicable rules and regulations in each country. Information on the final agreements will be communicated in due course, once negotiations are completed.



Siemens Gamesa has already announced 700 of these job cuts at an earlier date



This plan, which will be implemented in the coming months, is a necessary step to strengthen the group and consolidate its position as a market leader.