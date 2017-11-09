© baloncici dreamstime.com

Nitto wants to grow its business in Europe

Japanese Nitto Denko Corporation says it will enter the high-speed, large capacity plastic optical cables business in Europe.

The company will begin preparations for mass production and sales slated to begin in 2019. Nitto also aims to play its part in rapidly emerging IoT, high-definition medicine, automated driving and fuel efficiency in Europe and estimates annual sales of JPY 30 billion (about EUR 227.6 million) by 2023, consisting of approximately 30% from Europe.



The new plastic optical cable can deliver high-speed data transmission of 100 Gbps. Moreover, because of its flexibility, it enables optical transmission even in devices where limited space makes it difficult to install glass optical cables, the company states in a press release.



In connection with its entry into the plastic optical cables business, Nitto has reached an agreement for joint research of plastic optical cables using new materials together with Keio University and established the “Nitto X Keio University Optical Cable Joint Research Center” within the Keio Photonics Research Institute affiliated with Keio University's Faculty and Graduate School of Science and Technology on Keio University’s Shin-Kawasaki Town Campus.