© mucella1 dreamstime.com

Efore partners with AJ's Power Source

Efore and AJ’s Power Source, Inc. a designer and manufacturer of power supplies and power distribution equipment, have signed a partnership and distribution agreement under which the companies will utilise each other’s expertise and market positioning in order to offer a greater selection of highly reliable power products to AJ’s customers.

“AJ’s Power Source is a welcomed addition to our network of sales partners and we look forward to working with them. This cooperation is another step in the expansion of EFORE in North America, and will help the company enter into growing segments where AJ Power is already a recognized player,” stated Giorgio Pintagro, Efore Director of Business Development.



AJ’s Power Source supplies Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS), Configurable Rack-mount and Back-up Power solutions for the Military, Aerospace, Industrial, Commercial and Telecom markets. The company is celebrating its 30th year of operation in 2017.



Mike Henderson, AJ’s Power Source’s Director of Strategic Accounts stated, “We are excited to be partnering with EFORE whose reputation as a customer focused power solutions provider matches our commitment to provide high quality, high reliability power products to our growing customer base.”