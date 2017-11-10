© Guinness World Records

Real-life Iron Man takes flight

Richard Browning took a Guinness World Record for fastest speed in a body-controlled jet engine power suit. Then, he took rocket powered a dive into the water.

At Lagoona Park, Reading, Richard Browning achieved a speed of 51.53 km/h in a real-life Iron Man suit. Getting the opportunity to play an actual real life Tony Stark just once in your life is not too shabby and everyone's dream, right?



The Daedalus, as the suit is called, consists of a specially designed exoskeleton, four arm-mounted and two hip-mounted gas turbine engines. It also includes a Heads-Up Display to visualise safety and performance information as well as a Wi-Fi connection, which allows for data streaming for the ground monitoring system.



"Every time you take this equipment out, you never really know how it's gonna work out. I'm just delighted we got three really solid runs in. We took a little bit of a swim, but that just proves we are trying to push boundaries. I think we are just at the beginning of this technology journey. The next big frontier is about adding wings to the suit that will allow us in theory to be able to fly further and faster and higher and also use a lot less fuel. So hence go a lot further. I am delighted that we've set the record I have no doubt that this is just the beginning. I think we can go on and smash it", Richard Browning comments.