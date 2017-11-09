© Robot System Products

Chinese automation company acquires robot peripheral company

China based Huachangda Intelligent Equipment Group Co Ltd (HCD) has signed an agreement to acquire a majority shareholding in Robot System Products in Scandinavia AB (RSP).

Located in Västerås Sweden, RSP is a developer and producer of robot peripheral products. The current owners of the company will stay on to continue the development. The company will keep the existed brands and operate independently.



“HCD is continuing its global expansion through the acquisition of RSP. RSP is a true leader in its niche and we intend to accelerate the growth to make it a global player in high performance industrial robot peripheral products. RSP has successfully built a strong product platform from which we can continue to expand globally. We are very happy welcoming RSP and its employees to the HCD family”, says Peter Chen of HCD’s Investment Department.



HCD engages in the design, development, and production of intelligent automation equipment for automakers and engineer machinery manufacturers in China and internationally. Its products include various conveyor systems, and robots based system integrated solutions for auto OEM body shops as well as intelligent logistic equipment. The company's products are used in automobile manufacturing, engineer machinery, logistics and storage, and electronic appliances industries.



“We are convinced that HCD is the perfect partner for RSP and that they can offer the support needed to strengthen our business further. The partnership will benefit all stakeholders including our customers and employees”, says Ola Wallster, CEO of RSP.



Completion is subject to certain closing conditions, including approval by Chinese authorities.