© peter roskothen Electronics Production | November 13, 2017
Suitable for direct imaging and high temperature applications
By now, the direct imaging technology has become state-of-the art in the pcb sector, even in small and medium-sized companies. The inconvenience of long process times that are still needed by some machine technologies can be compensated by choosing a solder resist with a high photo-reactivity.
This is a product release announcement by Lackwerke Peters. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Applied by screen printing, curtain coating or spray coating, the products of the series Elpemer 2467 stand for practise-proven alkaline-developable solder resists which combine excellent direct imaging properties with high temperature resistance.
In direct imaging, these products require no more than 60 mJ/cm², or even less, of exposure energy; they are already used for series production on common DI units. Despite their reactivity, they offer a wide processing window.
Besides the increasing demands specified by pcb manufacturers and OEM customers in terms of insulation properties, these solder resists fulfil the requirement of a temperature cycling resistance of 1 000 cycles at -40 °C / +160 °C and a continuous temperature resistance of 1 000 hours at 160 °C. For all users searching for even higher temperature resistance, Elpemer solder resists are available that can withstand 175 °C.
For the thermal management of printed circuit boards, i.e. heat dissipation and thermo-mechanical decoupling, new thermal transfer pastes are presented at the show.
Outstanding adhesion to the substrate: Conformal coatings of the series ELPEGUARD SL 1307 FLZ/4
The conformal coatings of the series ELPEGUARD SL 1307 FLZ/4 display a good adhesion even on critical base materials. Achieved through a chemical reaction with the substrate, this feature gives excellent cross cut results while is does not affect the reparability and/or removal with the dedicated thinner, which is a specialty of this system, besides its rapid drying at room temperature.
The colourless and yellowing-resistant conformal coatings based on polyacrylic resins fully comply with the requirements specified by IPC-CC-830B and MIL-I-46058C; they have been tested as class II coating ”for a high reliability “according to IEC 61086, and are listed as both UL Permanent Coating according to UL 94 and as Conformal Coating according to UL 746E.
The conformal coatings ELPEGUARD SL 1307 FLZ/4 combine ease of handling with a high level of protection for electronic assemblies.
In direct imaging, these products require no more than 60 mJ/cm², or even less, of exposure energy; they are already used for series production on common DI units. Despite their reactivity, they offer a wide processing window.
Besides the increasing demands specified by pcb manufacturers and OEM customers in terms of insulation properties, these solder resists fulfil the requirement of a temperature cycling resistance of 1 000 cycles at -40 °C / +160 °C and a continuous temperature resistance of 1 000 hours at 160 °C. For all users searching for even higher temperature resistance, Elpemer solder resists are available that can withstand 175 °C.
For the thermal management of printed circuit boards, i.e. heat dissipation and thermo-mechanical decoupling, new thermal transfer pastes are presented at the show.
Outstanding adhesion to the substrate: Conformal coatings of the series ELPEGUARD SL 1307 FLZ/4
The conformal coatings of the series ELPEGUARD SL 1307 FLZ/4 display a good adhesion even on critical base materials. Achieved through a chemical reaction with the substrate, this feature gives excellent cross cut results while is does not affect the reparability and/or removal with the dedicated thinner, which is a specialty of this system, besides its rapid drying at room temperature.
The colourless and yellowing-resistant conformal coatings based on polyacrylic resins fully comply with the requirements specified by IPC-CC-830B and MIL-I-46058C; they have been tested as class II coating ”for a high reliability “according to IEC 61086, and are listed as both UL Permanent Coating according to UL 94 and as Conformal Coating according to UL 746E.
The conformal coatings ELPEGUARD SL 1307 FLZ/4 combine ease of handling with a high level of protection for electronic assemblies.
Protecno invest in Orbotech’s Nuvogo Direct Imaging solution Protecno, a France-based electronics manufacturer and part of Groupe GTID, has...
German Armed Forces use Philips Lumify ultrasound for rescue operations The German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) will adopt Philips’ Lumify mobile app-based diagnostic ultrasound solution as standard equipment to be used by its doctors and paramedics in emergency and rescue operations.
Thermal Management Solutions and latest Laminate Technology Ventec International Group, a world leader in the production of insulated metal substrates...
Pure-Play foundries boosting their presence in China With fabless companies in China on the rise, the country is expected to account for 13% share of pure-play foundry sales in 2017, writes market researcher IC Insights.
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
Chemplate wins patent suit against Cedal Chemplate Materials SL (Chemplate) announces that it has won its patent suit against...
Faraday Future fires CFO for lack of contribution Faraday Future (FF) announces that the company has decided to terminate the employment of...
Miele new Polish plant will be built in Ksawerów near Lodz In order to create further growth, Miele announced in February that it would build a...
Harman, JBL and Frontier Silicon extend smart audio collaboration Audio systems manufacturer Harman has chosen Frontier’s Minuet Smart Audio platform as...
Sponsored content by SAKI CorporationTotal Smart Factory Inspection maximizes efficiency by improving production-line quality. In M2M communication, inspection equipment accuracy directly correlates to the quality and optimization of the production process. Results of tests using Panasonic and Saki equipment detail factors that drive M2M success...
Embron Group acquires Swedish electronics and software developer Embron Group, the parent company to EMS provider Norautron, has signed an...
Taiwan's IC design houses under pressure with Broadcom/Qualcomm deal Fabless semiconductor giant Broadcom announced on November 6 that the company...
Suitable for direct imaging and high temperature applications By now, the direct imaging technology has become state-of-the art in the pcb...
Real-life Iron Man takes flight Richard Browning took a Guinness World Record for fastest speed in a body-controlled jet engine power suit. Then, he took rocket powered a dive into the water.
Sponsored content by KeysightDrive Down Size and Cost 0f Test with PXI/AXIe Manufacturers are transitioning from standalone bench top to modular test platforms. For some, the decision towards modular is essential as it helps to address the test challenges of multi-channel technologies, cost and time to...
Terrafame plans nickel and cobalt chemicals production Multi-metal company Terrafame Ltd. is seeing the fast growing demand for battery applications used in electric vehicles – therefore the company is planning to invest in nickel and cobalt chemicals production for use in battery...
Nano Dimension opens its first customer experience center Nano Dimension announces that the company has opened its first Customer Experience...
China accounts for 1/3 of all physical security equipment sold in 2016 The recently published IHS Markit Physical Security Equipment & Services Report...
Raytheon, Saab team to develop new infantry weapons Raytheon and Swedish aerospace and defence firm Saab will partner up to develop...
Sponsored content by JBC ToolsJBC revolutionizes the soldering industry with pioneering traceability and control software *The company has designed a new technology called ‘JBC Net’ to provide greater control and foster traceability of the production process in hand soldering. *The application is available in four solutions that adapt to the needs of every...
MBDA and Safran partner for Australian army acquisition programme MBDA and Safran Electronics & Defense signed a global strategic partnership which is...
The Internet of Things is here and growing exponentially The number of connected Internet of Things (IoT) devices worldwide will jump 12 percent...
6’000 employees to leave Siemens Gamesa In the context of the ongoing integration of legacy structures, Siemens Gamesa has...
Nitto wants to grow its business in Europe Japanese Nitto Denko Corporation says it will enter the high-speed, large capacity...
Sponsored content by Texas InstrumentsEvaluate nearly any amplifier in minutes The Universal Do-It-Yourself Amplifier Circuit Evaluation Module (DIYAMP-EVM) family provides engineers and DIYers with real-world amplifier circuits, enabling you to evaluate design concepts and verify simulations in minutes.
Misumi Group sets up local subsidiary in Mexico The group is fully committed to entering the Mexican market, where high growth is...
Efore partners with AJ's Power Source Efore and AJ’s Power Source, Inc. a designer and manufacturer of power supplies...
The final hurdle cleared – Foxconn Wisconsin is a ‘Go!’ Governor Scott Walker took to twitter to confirm that Wisconsin’s economic...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments