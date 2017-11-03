© asys

Saki becomes member of the PULSE Community

The Japanese manufacturer of automated optical inspection systems, Saki, has joined the PULSE Community.

“Joining the Pulse Community expands Saki’s opportunity to maximize production-line productivity. PULSE provides a very practical, convenient, and visual way to monitor the assembly process. It complements the quality assurance and process controls built into our inspection and measurement systems. We are excited to be part of the PULSE Community”, emphasizes Jarda Neuhauser, Deputy General Manager at Saki.



The objective of PULSE is to network all machines and systems within the production. ASYS has created the PULSE Community to bring together all the system manufacturers in the electronics sector with products that are



"PULSE-capable" because of custom connections to the open interface. The company is constantly working to expand the Community: "Our aim is to give customers a solution for the entire production line, and we're following that up across the board. In our eyes, it means we will be able to respond appropriately to our customers' requirements in the future in an open way that is not manufacturer-dependent," says Erwin Beck, Senior Vice President Product Management & Marketing at ASYS.