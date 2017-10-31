© mopic _dreamstime.com

Apple could drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier

Apple could potentially drop Qualcomm as a supplier for future iPhones and iPads.

The Cupertino company has reportedly designed models without chips coming from Qualcomm, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.



If this change would happen, it affect iPhone models released in the second half of 2018 the report says. However, Apple could still decide to go another route by that time.



The reason for designing models without Qualcomm chips reportedly stems from a dispute regarding a change in supply agreements, under which Qualcomm stopped providing software for the Cupertino company to test its chips in its designs.



The companies are already in a legal clinch regarding Qualcomm’s licensing terms to Apple.



However, in a statement to Reuters, Qualcomm said that it is providing fully tested chops for the iPhones. “We are committed to supporting Apple’s new devices consistent with our support of all others in the industry,” the company said.