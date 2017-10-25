© kitron Electronics Production | October 25, 2017
Kitron’s Q3 report shows continued strong growth
"Kitron continues to gain market share. I see this as a validation of the operational improvements over the past years, which have strengthened competitiveness and efficiency,” says CEO Peter Nilsson.
Kitron's revenue in the third quarter amounted to NOK 535 million (EUR 56.88 million), a 17% underlying growth compared to NOK 463 million (EUR 49.22 million) in the same quarter last year.
“As mentioned before, our margins will wary from quarter to quarter, and the third quarter was affected by restructuring in Norway and a higher share of revenue of products with high material content and therefore lower contribution. However, we remain solidly on track for our 2017 guidance and our strategic ambitions," says Peter Nilsson.
Kitron's revenue for the third quarter increased by 16% compared to the same period last year. Adjusted for foreign exchange effects, the increase was 17%. Growth compared to the same quarter last year was particularly strong in the Industry market sector. Energy/Telecoms also recorded solid growth.
Operating profit (EBIT) was NOK 29.2 million (EUR 3.10 million), compared to NOK 30.1 million (EUR 3.19 million) last year, a decrease of 3%. EBIT margin was 5.5%, compared to 6.5% in the third quarter of 2016. EBITDA was NOK 42.6 million (EUR 4.52 million), an increase of 3% compared to last year. Net profit amounted to NOK 16.4 million (EUR 1.74 million), a decrease from NOK 17.7 million (EUR 1.88 million).
The order backlog ended at NOK 1.008 billion (EUR 107.12 million), an increase of 3% compared to last year. Orders received in the quarter were NOK 535 million (EUR 56.85 million).
Active management of component availability
The demand for electronic components increased in 2017, driven especially by the automotive industry and IoT. However, the electronic components manufacturers' capacity has not increased at the same rate. Kitron has not been markedly affected by this situation during the first three quarters of the year due to the processes and safety stocks put in place with our supply partners.
During the fourth quarter, components availability challenges are expected to escalate. However, Kitron says it does not currently foresee any meaningful loss of revenue. What the company does expect however is some impact on efficiency as production rescheduling is likely to be necessary.
“As mentioned before, our margins will wary from quarter to quarter, and the third quarter was affected by restructuring in Norway and a higher share of revenue of products with high material content and therefore lower contribution. However, we remain solidly on track for our 2017 guidance and our strategic ambitions," says Peter Nilsson.
Kitron's revenue for the third quarter increased by 16% compared to the same period last year. Adjusted for foreign exchange effects, the increase was 17%. Growth compared to the same quarter last year was particularly strong in the Industry market sector. Energy/Telecoms also recorded solid growth.
Operating profit (EBIT) was NOK 29.2 million (EUR 3.10 million), compared to NOK 30.1 million (EUR 3.19 million) last year, a decrease of 3%. EBIT margin was 5.5%, compared to 6.5% in the third quarter of 2016. EBITDA was NOK 42.6 million (EUR 4.52 million), an increase of 3% compared to last year. Net profit amounted to NOK 16.4 million (EUR 1.74 million), a decrease from NOK 17.7 million (EUR 1.88 million).
The order backlog ended at NOK 1.008 billion (EUR 107.12 million), an increase of 3% compared to last year. Orders received in the quarter were NOK 535 million (EUR 56.85 million).
Active management of component availability
The demand for electronic components increased in 2017, driven especially by the automotive industry and IoT. However, the electronic components manufacturers' capacity has not increased at the same rate. Kitron has not been markedly affected by this situation during the first three quarters of the year due to the processes and safety stocks put in place with our supply partners.
During the fourth quarter, components availability challenges are expected to escalate. However, Kitron says it does not currently foresee any meaningful loss of revenue. What the company does expect however is some impact on efficiency as production rescheduling is likely to be necessary.
Kitron’s Q3 report shows continued strong growth "Kitron continues to gain market share. I see this as a validation of the operational improvements...
Chinese LED chip suppliers take 54% of production in 2017 The total global LED chip production capacity has entered a new peak expansionary phase...
Delphi acquires autonomous driving startup for $450 million Delphi Automotive has signed an agreement to acquire nuTonomy, Inc. for an upfront purchase price of USD 400 million and earn-outs totalling approximately USD 50 million.
Elmatica appoints new Customer Service Manager An increase in business and a focus on compliance has led to adjustments in the customer...
Stadler expands with new plant in Salt Lake City Stadler is building a new plant in Salt Lake City, USA. The total amount of the investment...
Kalashnikov – now a producer of e-bikes? Yes, you read that correctly. The Kalashnikov Group, the manufacturer of one of the worlds most famous automatic rifles, is now producing electric motorcycles.
NKT to restore power cable between Denmark and Norway NKT has won the turnkey service repair order of the Skagerrak 2 offshore cable...
North American billings shoot past 2016 level North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.03...
Sponsored content by JBC ToolsJBC revolutionizes the soldering industry with pioneering traceability and control software *The company has designed a new technology called ‘JBC Net’ to provide greater control and foster traceability of the production process in hand soldering. *The application is available in four solutions that adapt to the needs of every...
MTS selects Ericsson to prepare network for 5G and IoT Ericsson and MTS, a Russian telecommunications operator, have agreed to upgrade the...
Benchmark Electronics moves HQ to Arizona After a six-month, extensive site selection process, Benchmark Electronics has...
Tesla: One step closer to producing cars in China The electric car maker has reaffirmed that it is talking with the Shanghai municipal...
Sources: Cisco nears another big acquisition Network solutions provider Cisco is reportedly nearing a deal to acquire BroadSoft Inc, a US...
Third consecutive quarter of growth for Benchmark EMS provider Benchmark’s revenues for the third quarter exceeded the company’s...
Kitron signs contract with Kongsberg Maritime EMS provider Kitron have signed a frame agreement with Kongsberg Maritime with a...
Boeing invests in unmanned systems technology company Boeing has made an investment in Near Earth Autonomy, a Pittsburgh-based company focused on developing a portfolio of technologies that enable safe and reliable autonomous flight.
Danfoss prepares the startup of power modules in NY Back in March 2017, Danfoss stated it would establish production of SiC power...
LG and Qualcomm team up on connected car solutions The two companies will establish a joint research center in South Korea to develop 5G for vehicle...
Celestica appoints new Chief Financial Officer EMS provider Celestica, the appointed Mandeep Chawla as the company's Chief Financial...
Intel collaborated with Flex on Health Application Platform Intel has recently launched its Health Application Platform (HAP), an application software...
Proto Labs Europe names new VP and MD Proto Labs, a provider of rapid prototyping and on-demand production, as named Bjoern...
Foxconn starts shipping iPhone X EMS-giant Foxconn, has reportedly started shipping iPhone X devises. However the...
Mycronic records highest order intake ever for a single quarter The Swedish company reports high order intake for the third quarter of the year. A strong...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments