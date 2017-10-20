© Danfoss Electronics Production | October 20, 2017
Danfoss prepares the startup of power modules in NY
Back in March 2017, Danfoss stated it would establish production of SiC power modules in Utica; now Danfoss is welcoming the first employees to its Utica, New York facility.
“It is a true pleasure to be here today, to see this facility being ramped up and be part of the on-boarding of the new colleagues in the Danfoss family. This is certainly a very important step for Danfoss, and we see a huge potential in the production here in Utica,” said Kim Fausing, Danfoss CEO.
Mike Hennessey, general manager for the new Danfoss Utica site began to ramp up the business soon after the March announcement. For the update in October 2017, Hennessey stated: “We’re making great progress, including starting up construction and ordering equipment and hiring our first employees. This is just the beginning of our exciting business journey that will expand the scope of the Nano Utica initiative from computer chip commercialization into power electronic applications for industrial products in many clean energy applications”.
Danfoss Silicon Power is planning for full operation of the facility by mid-2018, and expects to create hundreds of jobs in the coming years. The cooperation with GE is also well under way and, over the past several months, GE and Danfoss cooperated on development of new products that will bring long-term advantage to the Quad-C operation.
The Quad-C facility at the State University of New York Polytechnic Institute’s (SUNY Poly's) Utica campus was acquired recently and is seen as part of a transatlantic collaboration with General Electric through New York Power Electronics Manufacturing Consortium (NY-PEMC). The facility will focus on next-generation semiconductor research, development, and commercial fabrication ‘to meet the global demand for smaller, faster, and more efficient devices.’, a press release states.
